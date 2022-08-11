Read full article on original website
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says he "feels okay" about where the offensive line is two weeks into fall camp.
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 7, a full pads practice held on Howard Jones Field. The guys talk about the first fall camp...
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
247Sports Nick Kosko and Dave Woods of BruinReportOnline discuss how the return of veterans QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet will be key contributors on UCLA's offense.
Freshman Running Backs Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected Due to Injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Out of adversity and necessity, the future might be now for North Carolina at running back. The season-ending injury suffered by fifth-year senior British Brooks not only robs the Tar Heels of a veteran presence and team leader, but also their presumed starter amid the crowded race at the position.
Top100 2024 LB Brayden Platt talks busy summer of football, track
Yelm (Wash.) 2024 linebacker Brayden Platt is closing in on double-digit offers. It's been a busy summer for Platt, who has balanced visits, track and football as he prepares to begin his junior season. Platt took a Southern tour in June, visiting Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. It...
Chance Main determined to make most out of his final year of eligibility
Chance Main led Incarnate Word in tackles for a loss during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The easy choice would have been to stay in San Antonio and finish out his college career in the FCS ranks. But, with his undergraduate degree in hand, Main was yearning for more. So,...
Lock it in — Wake Forest Football depth chart decisions you can write in pen
We're two weeks into Wake Forest Fall Camp and position battles rage all over the field on both sides of the ball, from second-string wide receiver to starting safety and.
Injury update for Texas Longhorns after first scrimmage of fall camp
The Texas Longhorns, who had escaped any significant injuries through spring and summer workouts, got some tough injury news following their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. According to team sources, fifth-year offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered a serious knee injury while transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor (6-3, 215) also...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Notre Dame Football Practice Clips — Al Washington and The Defensive Line - August 12, 2022
The media returns to The Irish Athletics Complex as Notre Dame opens up its 7th practice of fall camp. Notre Dame opened up practice to cameras for the first 20 minutes of practice. We focused on the individual drills of the defensive line with coach Al Washington, Isaiah Foskey, Justin Ademilola, Chris Smith, and more from Friday's practice.
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
Final call: Four-star Ohio State safety target Jayden Bonsu set to announce, countdown
Ohio State safety target Jayden Bonsu set to announce his college choice. Bill Kurelic has his final call along with the countdown thread to discuss things leading up to the announcement.
Sophomore seasons bookend Smith's bond with Brown
There isn't another relationship on the West Virginia roster like the one between head coach Neal Brown and receiver Reese Smith. That bond may be what sets Smith up for the type of season both he and Brown have wanted for many years now.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
