Lafayette, LA

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announces 2022-23 season

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has announced its 2022-23 Season of Celebrations with each of its three performances designed to put the audience into the party spirit. The season begins a bit later this year with "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" on Dec. 17-18, which celebrates its homecoming to its home stage at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater after five years of renovations, supply chain problems and hurricane delays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center starts a Village Arts Market

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula announced its inaugural Village Arts Market. Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts organization that is dedicated to expanding the cultural and creative opportunities for Ponchatoula and its surrounding area. With more than 50 vendors of fine arts and crafts, food...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shrimp Festival queen creates shrimp sculpture minus a letter

DELCAMBRE - Delcambre Shrimp Festival Queen Alaina Barras wanted to do something to help bring back the Delcambre Shrimp Festival with a bang. The festival has been canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19. It will take place on Aug. 17-21. Back in April, Barras came up with the idea of making a three-dimensional wooden sculpture of the word “Shr mp.” However, the letter “I” was left out of the word for a reason. People could stand and fill in for the “I” when they take a photo.
DELCAMBRE, LA
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas

November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
SCOTT, LA
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road. Police said the male pedestrian ran...
LAFAYETTE, LA

