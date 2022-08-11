ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Joey Valence and Brae share new single Watch Yo Step to fill that Beastie Boys-shaped hole in your heart

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFwS1_0hDfts9300

Remember when '90s rock / indie club DJs would mix Beastie Boys into Rage Against The Machine into The Prodigy and all hell would break on the dancefloor? Fresh-faced US hip-duo Joey Valence and Brae were still learning to walk and talk in the latter half of the decade, but the Pennsylvania duo - known to their mothers as Joey Bertolino and Braedan Lugue - undeniably have a brilliant grasp on the sound and aesthetic of the era, which they're now reviving for a new generation.

Following on from last month's excellent Startafight single, the pair tap back into '90s street culture for the raucous Watch Yo Step , complete with a suitably retro fish eye lens-filmed video, which you can view right here, right now.

“I think what’s setting us apart from other artists, and what our fan base is noticing and really liking, is that our music comes from a genuine and raw place. It’s super laidback and carefree,” Lugue told NME in June. “We’re not taking ourselves too seriously. What you see is what you get, especially when it comes to the glitz and glamour side of things. You’ll never see us pulling up in a Bugatti with stacks of cash in our music videos.”

The duo are coming to the UK later this month, and will play a headline show at Colours Hoxton in London on August 24 ahead of their scheduled appearances on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage at Reading festival (August 26) and Leeds festival (August 27). They will also play Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, dead at 62

The death of Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmet has been confirmed by his family. Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. The news was confirmed in a social media post from Grimmett's brother Mark, who wrote, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Beastie Boys#Bbc Radio 1#Dance#Nme#Bbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy