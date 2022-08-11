One of the good things about living in South Florida is that you have a wide variety of things to do and places to visit. Whether it’s in the city or outside the city you can find plenty of fun and relaxing activities to do with your family. If you and your kids enjoy nature and the outdoors then there are three places that you definitely need to visit any time of the year. It may require a little bit of driving since they are outside of the city but it definitely makes for a great little family field trip and adventure with your kids!

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO