Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
momcollective.com
Field Trips: 3 Nature Places to Explore With Your Kids
One of the good things about living in South Florida is that you have a wide variety of things to do and places to visit. Whether it’s in the city or outside the city you can find plenty of fun and relaxing activities to do with your family. If you and your kids enjoy nature and the outdoors then there are three places that you definitely need to visit any time of the year. It may require a little bit of driving since they are outside of the city but it definitely makes for a great little family field trip and adventure with your kids!
Comments / 0