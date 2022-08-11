Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
How high did Naperville junior tennis player Pranav Inampudi rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 6?
There were nine reported residential sales in Lisle in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $218,000 and the median property tax bill was $4,526 for the previous year. 633 HITCHCOCK Ave.Lisle East$655,000Property Tax (2020): $8,972.92Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 22:05. 21:55. 21:55. 21:55. 21:55.
How many junior tennis players from La Grange are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending Aug. 5?
Western Springs tennis player Michael Forebaugh won 84 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 84 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 00:42. 00:29. 00:29.
Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy hits the road for Make-A-Wish Illinois
Area residents came together Saturday for the fourth annual Coles County Truck Convoy to support Make-A-Wish Illinois. Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower says redshirting 2021 season was "a blessing" 00:25. 23:48. 23:48. 23:48. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Biermann Arrested in Georgia For DUI (Report) 23:43. 22:20. How high did Rochester...
Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces
Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Marseilles, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $83,000 in Marseilles. Top six home sales in Marseilles for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKyle Krippel... Posted in:. Places:. 00:00. 23:39.
District reports Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 suspended or expelled students 10 times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Montgomery, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $277,750 in Montgomery. Top 10 home sales in Montgomery for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDan C. and Erica... Posted in:. Places:
Moving the party elsewhere: Red Lion owner announces relocation
On Wednesday, the owner of Campustown bar, The Red Lion, announced that he plans to relocate the building away from its current home on Third and Green streets where it has been since 1966. This was confirmed in an article by WCIA. Although he has not specified where the new location...
Urbana School facilities director Ashman explains struggle to find contractors
At the June 7 meeting of the Urbana School District #116 Board of Education, the board heard from Randy Ashman, director of facilities services, who explained the district is struggling to find contractors who have a large enough staff to keep its schools clean. "We are currently... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say
Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."... Highland Park Hospital doesn't see many victims of gun violence. Then July Fourth happened. Here's how the day unfolded. 11:28. 10:58. 10:58. 10:53. 10:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Marie Newman: "Progressives have...
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
City of Sycamore City Council met May 16
Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:55. 16:55.
Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings
At least four people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent fatal incident, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. Saturday in the 9400...
Evanston small businesses unite in raffle fundraiser supporting Everytown for Gun Safety
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence. When Highland Park resident and gun violence prevention activist Stephanie Luger heard the first gunshots at the town's Fourth of July parade, she thought they were fireworks. Then, she saw everyone running. Luger made...
Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23
Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
Village of Arlington Heights Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 14
Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. Call to Order II. Roll Call III. Approval of Minutes IV. Closed SessionA. 5 ILCS 120/2(c)(1): appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance...
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
There were 60 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 2, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 2, there were 1,879 deaths in the state....
Grundy County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 20
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Grundy County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
'A fresh start': How Bloomingdale re-imagines Stratford Square Mall
Stratford Square Mall was once a bustling shopping destination and a cash cow, producing more than $20 million in sales tax revenue a decade ago. But that number quickly dwindled as department stores and other tenants closed shop. Fed up with the status quo, Bloomingdale leaders are re-imagining...
