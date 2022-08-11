ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

spotonillinois.com

How high did Naperville junior tennis player Pranav Inampudi rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 6?

There were nine reported residential sales in Lisle in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $218,000 and the median property tax bill was $4,526 for the previous year. 633 HITCHCOCK Ave.Lisle East$655,000Property Tax (2020): $8,972.92Effective...
NAPERVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy hits the road for Make-A-Wish Illinois

Area residents came together Saturday for the fourth annual Coles County Truck Convoy to support Make-A-Wish Illinois.
COLES COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
EVANSTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many times were students suspended or expelled in Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 in 2020-2021 school year?

These are the top six home sales for Marseilles, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $83,000 in Marseilles.
MARSEILLES, IL
spotonillinois.com

Moving the party elsewhere: Red Lion owner announces relocation

On Wednesday, the owner of Campustown bar, The Red Lion, announced that he plans to relocate the building away from its current home on Third and Green streets where it has been since 1966. This was confirmed in an article by WCIA. Although he has not specified where the new location...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Urbana School facilities director Ashman explains struggle to find contractors

At the June 7 meeting of the Urbana School District #116 Board of Education, the board heard from Randy Ashman, director of facilities services, who explained the district is struggling to find contractors who have a large enough staff to keep its schools clean. "We are currently...
URBANA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say

Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained...
NEW LENOX, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sycamore City Council met May 16

Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia...
SYCAMORE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, authorities said. In the most recent fatal incident, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. Saturday in the 9400...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
GENEVA, IL
spotonillinois.com

'A fresh start': How Bloomingdale re-imagines Stratford Square Mall

Stratford Square Mall was once a bustling shopping destination and a cash cow, producing more than $20 million in sales tax revenue a decade ago. But that number quickly dwindled as department stores and other tenants closed shop. Fed up with the status quo, Bloomingdale leaders are re-imagining...
BLOOMINGDALE, IL

