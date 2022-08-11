ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Guatemalans march in protest of corruption, cost of living

By SONIA PÉREZ D.
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wsXF_0hDfo7R600
Guatemala Protest People march to protest against government of President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Student and peasant sectors called for the march to protest everything from government corruption to the high cost of living. The sign at left reads in Spanish "If there's no justice for the people, there is no peace for the government! Get the corrupts out." (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of Guatemalans set out from various points of the capital Thursday to protest alleged corruption by a deeply unpopular government, the high cost of living and attacks on freedom of expression.

University students, faculty and other employees marched from the campus of the capital’s only public university carrying signs demanding that the corrupt get out. “If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government!” read one.

President Alejandro Giammattei is under fire for his reappointment of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who has been criticized by the United States government and others for blocking corruption investigations and instead pursuing the prosecutors and judges who used to carry them out.

Most recently, her office arrested award-winning journalist José Rubén Zamora whose El Periodico newspaper has a reputation for corruption investigations, including against Giammattei.

Marchers were headed for Guatemala City’s historic downtown and the seat of power.

Leaders of Guatemala’s Indigenous population joined Thursday’s march as well, warning that the rising cost of living in the country was harming the people.

Enrique Saquic, an Indigenous leader from Santa Lucia Utatlán, said “they are strangling us, our brothers, our people are those who are suffering all this high cost of living.”

He also noted that the co-optation of the justice system had left Guatemalans defenseless.

Daniel Pascual, leader of the Committee of Farmer Unity, said the cost of living “means an increase in hunger for the poor.”

“The corruption in the end is the stealing of money from the people and those who pay taxes are the poor and middle class, because the rich don’t contribute equitably to the country,” Pascual said.

The United States has sanctioned Porras and included her and others on a list of corrupt actors in Guatemala who pose a threat to democracy. Giammattei however has stood by her, reappointing her to a second four-year term earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Giammattei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Protest#Guatemalans#Guatemala City#El Periodico#Indigenous#Santa Lucia Utatl N
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
960 The Ref

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry.
MONTANA STATE
960 The Ref

Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by Department of Justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee announced on Friday that they are under investigation by the Department of Justice. The SBC provided a news release from President Bart Barber on Twitter Friday evening regarding that they are aware that the DOJ initiated an investigation which will include multiple SBC entities. According to The Associated Press, SBC did not provide details about the investigation but “indicated” that the investigation dealt with sexual abuse problems.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into the bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”. This...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime, as the renowned author of "The Satanic Verses" remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney...
MAYVILLE, NY
960 The Ref

Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenya's peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results. An agent for longtime opposition leader and candidate Raila Odinga announced from the lectern that the tallying center...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
960 The Ref

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney...
NEVADA STATE
960 The Ref

A year on, ex-Afghan leader defends role in Taliban takeover

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — On the eve of the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's former president on Sunday defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents. Ashraf Ghani also told CNN...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said. Two of the victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy