ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Edgefield, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Edgefield, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Ware Shoals Shooting Update

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WARE SHOALS, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater#Drowning#The National Guard
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in an aggravated assault over the weekend. Dejuan Marco White, 37, is wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Saturday at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. White...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
FOX Carolina

Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
ELGIN, SC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 announces new safety protocols for events at schools

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced that they are changing safety procedures and protocols for major events happening at schools within the district. Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn announced the new safety measures during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night. These new protocols come...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
CLARKS HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy