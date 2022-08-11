Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
FOX Carolina
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
FOX Carolina
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in an aggravated assault over the weekend. Dejuan Marco White, 37, is wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Saturday at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. White...
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
FOX Carolina
Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
WRDW-TV
‘He’s not known to just disappear for two weeks’: Man still missing
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered at the Yo Mart in Hephzibah and went into the nearby community and wooded area. Utilizing vehicles, a drone, and going on foot, they searched high and low for any signs of their caring and generous friend. “Finding him. That’s the main...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 announces new safety protocols for events at schools
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced that they are changing safety procedures and protocols for major events happening at schools within the district. Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn announced the new safety measures during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night. These new protocols come...
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
