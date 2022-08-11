ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

By PAUL J. WEBER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOiXL_0hDfmu5g00
Election 2022 Texas Governor O'Rourke FILE - Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks during a town hall meeting at the McAllen Creative Incubator Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in McAllen,Texas. O'Rourke responded to a heckler Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at a campaign stop in rural Mineral Wells, Texas, with an expletive after the gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15 style assault rifle. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File) (Delcia Lopez)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle.

By Thursday, video of O'Rourke's exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

O'Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields" and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O'Rourke paused and pointed in their direction.

“It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me," O'Rourke said.

Supporters stood up and cheered. Video shows a small number of people in the crowd were holding signs for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, O'Rourke's opponent in November, though it does not show who O'Rourke was specifically addressing.

Chris Evans, a campaign spokesman, said the town hall continued without any further encounters.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May massacre. O'Rourke, who has called for raising the age to legally purchase AR-style and other such high-powered guns in the U.S. to 21 years old, interrupted a news conference led by Abbott in Uvalde after the shooting and accused the two-term governor of not taking action.

Gun violence has been one of O'Rourke's most animated issues as a candidate, including during his run for president in 2019, when he said, "Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15" on a debate stage. He has sought to give a more moderated message on firearms during his run for governor in gun-friendly Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
City
Mineral Wells, TX
Mineral Wells, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
960 The Ref

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney...
NEVADA STATE
960 The Ref

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Heckler#Expletive#Democrat#Republican
960 The Ref

Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial

Defense attorneys grilled an FBI informant Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor, questioning his motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Dan Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their...
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

Josh Green wins Hawaii's Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Saturday won the Democratic primary to be the state's next governor after a hard-fought race against U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano. Green has served as second-in-command for the past four years...
HAWAII STATE
960 The Ref

Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO — (AP) — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
960 The Ref

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
960 The Ref

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes...
OREGON STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy