Your vote this fall could decide whether a major facelift is given to Southern Door School District. The district’s board will discuss and approve two referendum questions to be placed on the November 8th general election ballot. The operational referendum would allow the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 annually for three years. These funds would be used for non-recurring expenses such as student support services, updating curriculum materials, maintaining current programming and technology, and wages. The capital referendum would authorize general obligation bonds to be issued for $14.9 million. Under the plans currently posted on the district’s website, new construction would include an indoor practice facility, a relocated weight and fitness room, and a greenhouse. The current district office building would also be torn down to make way for additional parking in front of the school building. The district office would then be relocated to what is now the fitness center.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO