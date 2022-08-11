ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wcsx.com

Weekend Stone Soup Build Update – WOW

Amazing weekend of work at Jeff’s Bronco Graveyard in Brighton. Thanks to Jeff, Dave and Alex Cuk, Doug our Project Manager and everyone busting their butts to get it done for Woodward Saturday. Tickets are ONLY $10 for this custom 1974 Ford Bronco.
BRIGHTON, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eliza Howell Park in 2022

Installation is “A Walk in the Park” by Patrick Dougherty. Man, this reminds me a lot of a thatched structure I saw near the capitol building (I believe) in Lansing when I was on a 4th grade field trip in the late '90s—for some reason, it really stuck with me all these years. I feel like this was probably the artist, the style is so similar and he was active back then—kind of gives me some closure to wondering what I was looking at as a kid. Very neat, thanks!
DETROIT, MI
Maynard Street
1051thebounce.com

National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

315-333 East Eleven Mile Road

One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Owners sells American Cycle & Fitness to Trek Bicycle

PONTIAC, Mich. (BRAIN) — Co-owner Michael Reuter and Kenny Stonehouse are selling their eight-store retail chain, American Cycle & Fitness, to Trek Bicycle. "After 30 plus years in the bicycle business, it is with dry eyes and a bright outlook that we have decided to sell American Cycle & Fitness to our longtime partner/supplier, Trek Bicycle Company. The transition will be complete by mid-October and Trek reps are already present and planning for the future with our fine staff," the two announced on the business's Facebook page.
PONTIAC, MI
whmi.com

Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday

The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
