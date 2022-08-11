ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isom, KY

wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Police investigating Norton house explosion, fire

NORTON, Va. — Norton and Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday explosion and fire that left one dead and two injured in Norton. Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said city dispatchers received the call of a house fire with explosions at 2:27 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived three minutes later to find the 524 Virginia Ave. NE home ablaze.
NORTON, VA
wymt.com

How to deal with mold growing in your house post-flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Homeowners across the region are fighting mold growing in their homes after the flooding that hit the area two weeks ago. “You can’t hardly go in there, you can see all the green mold. Look all down the walls and what all it done,” Perry County flood victim Jimmy Caudill said, looking at three feet of green mold growing on his walls.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
Johnson City Press

Today's your last chance to eat at McDonald's first Tri-Cities store site (at least for a couple of months)

KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D's, you need to "get up and get away" today. I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D's is slang used by some for McDonald's. The "some" I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that's any help.
KINGSPORT, TN
wklw.com

Body of Deceased Child Discovered in Johnson County

The body of a deceased child was discovered in Johnson Co on Thursday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Van Lear area around 7 PM on a Strip Mine road. No other details have been released at this time and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

ARH turns old JC Penney in Perry Co. into large donation site

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations have poured into eastern Kentucky, and one health care organization has set up a one-stop-shop for people to get help. Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard. People can go to the old JC Penney store and get supplies to help them through.
HAZARD, KY

