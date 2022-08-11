Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
wkms.org
Whitesburg newspaper reporters cover historic floods while living through the disaster
The Mountain Eagle in Whitesburg, Ky., has covered Letcher County and the surrounding area for more than a century. When historic flooding hit about two weeks ago, the paper’s small staff and roster of contributors did what they’ve always done: tell the stories of the region and the people who live there.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
wymt.com
Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County offers free showers and laundry services
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From preparing homecooked meals to handing out supplies, the Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County has received help from all over the Commonwealth and beyond. ”Ohio, Indiana, its just been everywhere,” said Mayking Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Polly. “Fire departments, churches, disaster relief groups,...
Kingsport Times-News
Police investigating Norton house explosion, fire
NORTON, Va. — Norton and Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday explosion and fire that left one dead and two injured in Norton. Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said city dispatchers received the call of a house fire with explosions at 2:27 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived three minutes later to find the 524 Virginia Ave. NE home ablaze.
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
wymt.com
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday. The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts. ”Sadly, our death count went up. Officially we are...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
wymt.com
How to deal with mold growing in your house post-flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Homeowners across the region are fighting mold growing in their homes after the flooding that hit the area two weeks ago. “You can’t hardly go in there, you can see all the green mold. Look all down the walls and what all it done,” Perry County flood victim Jimmy Caudill said, looking at three feet of green mold growing on his walls.
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander
Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
Johnson City Press
Today's your last chance to eat at McDonald's first Tri-Cities store site (at least for a couple of months)
KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D's, you need to "get up and get away" today. I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D's is slang used by some for McDonald's. The "some" I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that's any help.
wklw.com
Body of Deceased Child Discovered in Johnson County
The body of a deceased child was discovered in Johnson Co on Thursday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Van Lear area around 7 PM on a Strip Mine road. No other details have been released at this time and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
wdrb.com
18-year-old volunteer dies days after helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month. His sister Rachel says there...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
WKYT 27
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
WKYT 27
ARH turns old JC Penney in Perry Co. into large donation site
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations have poured into eastern Kentucky, and one health care organization has set up a one-stop-shop for people to get help. Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard. People can go to the old JC Penney store and get supplies to help them through.
