ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘It’s another disruption’ – Man Utd legend Paul Ince says Cristiano Ronaldo should be sold before he ‘finds a way out’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0obb_0hDfjXsS00

MANCHESTER UNITED icon Paul Ince reckons the club should sell Cristiano Ronaldo because he will eventually "find a way to get out" of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils superstar is desperate to leave so he can carry on playing in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M20PQ_0hDfjXsS00
Cristiano Ronaldo remains keen to leave Manchester United Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAa8g_0hDfjXsS00
Club legend Paul Ince believes it's in the club's best interests to sell him Credit: PA

And Reading gaffer Ince believes it's better for United to part ways with Ronaldo sooner rather than later.

The 54-year-old warned that Ronaldo will force his way out eventually, but the sooner he is sold the more time the club has to identify a replacement.

Ince told Safe Betting Sites UK : "It’s a difficult one. Obviously you think about the goals he scored last year – 18 goals he got last year, if he doesn’t score those goals, they’re in the bottom half of the table.

"So it shows the importance that Ronaldo has on this team.

"But I’m always of the opinion, if a player wants to leave, and he kind of hinted that he wanted to leave three or four weeks ago, if I’m a manager then I’m thinking ‘right, I need to go and get a striker’.

"Because, ultimately, if a player’s unhappy at the club, eventually they find a way to get out."

Ince, who played over 200 games for United, believes keeping Ronaldo at the club is "another disruption" as Erik ten Hag attempts to rebuild the club.

The ongoing drama regarding Ronaldo's future is only likely to disrupt matters behind the scenes as the process continues to drag out.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Ince added: "We saw when he came on some fans were applauding him, some fans weren’t happy with him.

"Again, it’s another disruption in the building process of Manchester United.

"Whether he wants to stay or leave, he still has to have the ultimate respect for everybody else. This is an issue that needs to be resolved quickly, it’s never easy for a manager.

"Once the window is shut, it’s a case of if he’s still here, he’s got to get on with it, get himself fit, and start playing for his fans and his team-mates."

Ronaldo was pictured this morning reporting for duty at Carrington ahead of United's trip to Brentford on Saturday.

It currently remains unclear whether Ten Hag is ready to chuck Ronaldo into his starting side, or leave the Portuguese ace on the bench as he did against Brighton on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Ince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Red Devils#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
669K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy