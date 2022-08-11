Read full article on original website
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect
Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley cities receive millions for wastewater projects
On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on south Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
‘World Elephant Day’ Is This Friday, How Did You Wish To Celebrate That?
The Little Rock Zoo invites you to help them celebrate World Elephant Day this coming Friday, August 12. If you haven't met their three Asian elephants named Zina, Sophie and Babe, you should. Zina, pictured above, is the elder of the group born in 1961, she's a year older than...
REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs
The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Crash on Pine St. and Charles Bussey Ave., one in critical condition
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue. One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition. Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and...
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
Bulgogi Korean BBQ brings central Arkansas community together
CONWAY, Ark. — We've seen so many people raving about Bulgogi Korean BBQ. We've been receiving recommendations, so our very own Skot Covert and Tyler Cass just had to make the trip to Conway to check it out-- and let us just say that they weren’t disappointed!. If...
