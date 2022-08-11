Read full article on original website
Related
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?
The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York’s Most Beautiful Place
If you are looking for a quick weekend trip and want to end up somewhere amazingly beautiful there is only one place to go in New York State. According to a post on purewow.com, which put together a list of the eight most beautiful places in New York, the place that lands at number one on the list is truly one of the most beautiful places in the state and the entire country.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At These 7 Airports In New York State
Generally, when you travel by airplane from New York, you need to show your identification and boarding pass to get through the initial security checkpoint, but not anymore. The Transportation Security Administration is now using advanced technology at the airports below that eliminates the need to show your boarding pass.
Here’s How Big The Biggest Baby Born In New York Weighed
Well, that's a BIG'un! I commend all of the mothers in New York. Carrying a baby is no easy fete, especially when you've got one of the biggest of the big. According to the WHO, the average birth weight of a full-term male baby is 7 pounds (lb) 6 ounces (oz). The average birth weight of a full-term female is 7 lb 2 oz. The average weight of a baby born at 37–40 weeks ranges from 5 lb 8 oz to 8 lb 13 oz.
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
natureworldnews.com
Due to High Temperatures in New York, Squirrels Tend to ‘Sploot’ To Cool Them Off
Rising temperatures and the severity and frequency of heat waves may be the primary causes of the direct impacts of climate change on health (Gaughan et al., 2009). The induction of heat stress conditions mediates these effects. The city's parks department advised residents not to be worried about the health...
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
3 Foods That Look Awful But Taste Amazing in Western New York
If there is one thing that people who live in Buffalo and visit the Buffalo area can agree on is that food here is amazing. Just about everyone I know who has moved away has said the same thing, that they miss the food. With all of the great foods...
WUSA
Hundreds of people in New York have gotten polio
Health officials say it's possible hundreds of people in New York have gotten polio and don't know it. The deadly disease has been detected in New York's waste water.
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
Cooler Weather Set To Sweep Across Western New York
It looks like the hot and humid weather we have had here in Western New York over the past could of days will be a thing of the past, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will be moving across Western New York this week and with that cooler temps and less humidity will be on the way.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0