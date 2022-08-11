Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile have announced that they are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The band shared the news via Instagram Story, writing, “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”. Ebert co-founded Turnstile with...
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
Posters Tease New National & Bon Iver Song “Weird Goodbyes”
Are the National and Bon Iver teasing a new collab? If this poster bearing the song title “Weird Goodbyes” is to be believed, then yes, most likely. An eagle-eyed Reddit user posted a photo of the poster, which is currently circulating around Brooklyn. The National actually performed “Weird Goodbyes” last month in Cooperstown, New York; it was previously referred to as “Bathwater.” The band also played it last night at Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska. Keep an eye out for more updates around “Weird Goodbyes,” and watch the National perform it below.
YG – “Toxic”
YG has released a new single, “Toxic.” It samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy,” which appears on her 1994 album My Life. The track is set to appear on a forthcoming new YG album — the rapper’s most recent project was 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid. “Toxic”‘s music video features social media influencer Brittany Renner. Watch and listen below.
Stream Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 4 Compilation Featuring Desire, Sally Shapiro, & More
Italians Do It Better has continued to chug along over the past year, even after the label lost one of their signature acts as Chromatics disbanded and its non-Johnny Jewel members all pursued projects on their own. Jewel and Megan Louise are still running the IDIB ship, though, and today they’ve released a new entry in their long-running After Dark compilation series. The most recent one came out in fall 2020. After Dark 4 features new tracks from Desire, Sally Shapiro, Farah, Club Intl, Orion, JOON, and more figures from the scene. Here’s their statement on AD4:
Coldplay’s Wembley Shows Had A “Jiggle Jiggle” Cover, A Craig David Medley, & More
Coldplay’s summer tour is in the midst of a run of shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, which continues through next weekend. At the first two gigs Friday and Saturday, the band worked in a few surprises in addition to the expected hits. For one thing, Chris Martin sang a tongue-in-cheek piano-ballad version of “Jiggle Jiggle,” the 22-year-old joke-rap song from British-American filmmaker Louis Theroux that went viral on TikTok this year:
Looks Like The First Fugitive Live Show Was Insane
Fugitive are a new hardcore-infused metal band out of Texas led by former Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, featuring members of bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. Last Monday, they surprise-released their debut EP Maniac, a visceral, humongous-sounding blend of punk and thrash. And Saturday, Fugitive played their first live set at Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, a one-day indoor festival in Dallas featuring bands like Municipal Waste, Frozen Soul, Malignant Altar, Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, and recent Band To Watch honorees Undeath. Creeping Death’s Twitter account posted footage of Fugitive’s performance, which looks and sounds totally wild. See for yourself below.
First Aid Kit – “Out Of My Head”
Back in June, Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit shared their first new music in three years: “Angel.” And earlier this week, Johanna and Klara Söderberg announced plans to release their fifth studio album, Palomino, in November. It’s produced by Daniel Bengtson and is the follow-up to 2018’s Ruins. Today, the Söderberg sisters are sharing a new single from Palomino called “Out Of My Head,” which comes with a music video directed by Jason Lester.
Stage Collapse At Medusa Festival In Spain Kills 1 Person, Injures 17
A stage collapsed at the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain, has killed one person and injured 17. According to CNN, the person killed was a 22-year-old man. Festival officials blamed the collapse on “a strong gust of wind,” with reports saying that high winds exceeded 51 mph. About 50,000 people were at the festival site when the stage collapsed. Guests were then quickly evacuated.
Watch Snail Mail Cover Muse In Providence
Snail Mail is currently touring the US in support of last year’s excellent Album Of The Week Valentine. Last night, the tour hit Providence’s Fête Music Hall, where Lindsey Jordan broke out a cover of Muse’s “Starlight” from 2006’s Black Holes And Revelations. Even better, she ended the cover by saying, “Fuck it, Muse.” Thanks to Dan S. for the tip. (Related: Muse are set to release their ninth studio album, Will Of The People, on August 26.) Watch a clip of Jordan’s Muse cover below.
