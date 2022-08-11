Read full article on original website
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
What does it take to connect rural Minnesota to high-speed internet?
BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a crash near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Patrick Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota; and a Chevy Silverado, driven by Nathaniel Becker, 19, of Little Falls, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 108 near Pelican Rapids when the two crash. The Jeep reportedly signaled to turn and go south on Bur Oak Hills when the two vehicles collided and rolled into ditch.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency
(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
