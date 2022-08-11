Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance
New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
959theriver.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
959theriver.com
Butter Cow Unveiled at Illinois’ State Fair
Those attending the Illinois State Fair will be able to view the treasured Butter Cow. The cow was unveiled yesterday by Governor Pritzker and fair officials in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds. The sculpture features the cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land. The Illinois State Fair kicked off yesterday.
959theriver.com
Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem.
Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
959theriver.com
Fire Under the Full Moon
Leslie Harris here, and last night, I did one of my favorite summertime activities. I danced under the light of the full moon, with some amazing drummers and fire dancers. During the warm months, the city of Chicago hosts the Chicago Full Moon Jam on the grass near Foster Ave Beach, within a day or two of the full moon. Last last night’s super full moon was spectacular, especially when viewed on Lake Michigan.
959theriver.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
959theriver.com
Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Captured In Chicago
The two men wanted for last week’s shooting at the Mall of America are now in custody in Chicago. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges yesterday said 21-year-old Shamar Lark and his accomplice 23-year-old Rashad May were arrested for last Thursday’s incident in Minnesota.
959theriver.com
State’s Rainy Day Funds Goes Over $1B After Recent Deposit
Illinois’ rainy day fund now tops one billion dollars. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says that is the most the fund has ever had. This money is needed in the event there is another pandemic or downturn in the economy. Mendoza would like to see the fund eventually grow to three billion dollars.
959theriver.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
959theriver.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
959theriver.com
Win Scorpions Tickets!
Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning at 7:50a for your chance to win tickets to see Scorpions!. Catch them live at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Thursday, September 1st at 6:45p with Thundermother for an awesome show!
959theriver.com
We have your tickets to Blues Brothers Con
The Blues Brothers are returning to the Old Joliet Prison for Blues Brothers Con, this Friday, August 19th and Saturday August 20th presented by the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Friday night features a concert event you don’t want to miss featuring Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd along with Jim Belushi. Saturday kicks off with a Gospel Music Service followed by a full day of Chicago Blues. With movie themed food, beverages and souvenirs for purchase and plenty of Blues Brothers displays to see!
