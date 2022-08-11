ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations

Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Defender

State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools

Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police

State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
959theriver.com

CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance

New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ROCKFORD, IL
959theriver.com

Butter Cow Unveiled at Illinois’ State Fair

Those attending the Illinois State Fair will be able to view the treasured Butter Cow. The cow was unveiled yesterday by Governor Pritzker and fair officials in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds. The sculpture features the cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land. The Illinois State Fair kicked off yesterday.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit

I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.

