Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations
Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
justia.com
Q: Is the smell of marijuana probable cause to search a vehicle in Illinois?
A: Yes. Although the State of Illinois legalized personal use of marijuana, however, its use while driving is still prohibited and may result in a charge of driving under the influence (same as DUI). Therefore, a smell of marijuana from the vehicle creates a legitimate probable cause to investigate and...
newschannel20.com
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
959theriver.com
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance
New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
KSDK
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
Days after the Interco fire in the Metro East, the company lawyers up. There has been an investigation opened as well.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines, COVID Alert Levels Shift
The guidelines for what to do if you test positive for COVID or were exposed to someone who has are shifting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations as metrics begin to decline in parts of the Chicago area and as the fall school year gets underway for many.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
959theriver.com
Butter Cow Unveiled at Illinois’ State Fair
Those attending the Illinois State Fair will be able to view the treasured Butter Cow. The cow was unveiled yesterday by Governor Pritzker and fair officials in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds. The sculpture features the cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land. The Illinois State Fair kicked off yesterday.
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit
I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois might have your money, treasurer says, has over $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds
An Illinois program called “icash,” which helps people and businesses in Illinois find unclaimed money or property, has had another record year. That’s led Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to encourage more people to check out the program.
Comments / 1