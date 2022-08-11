ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Thieves targeting women shoppers in Long Island parking lots, police say

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m435u_0hDfb8QS00

Police are searching for the suspects they say have been targeting and stealing from women in the parking lots of stores in Suffolk County.

Over the last month, at least 10 similar incidents have been reported where the victim is approached by an individual asking for directions.

In the most recent theft on Aug. 10, a woman was approached by a man in the parking lot of a Costco on Garet Place in Commack.

After the man asked for directions, the woman got into her car and noticed her wallet was missing from the passenger seat.

The woman went back into the store to see if someone turned in her wallet when she saw that same man at the entrance. He took off when he saw her.

Police say there have been nine other similar incidents where one suspect asked for directions while the other stole credit cards. The victims have almost always been women over the age of 60, with one exception.

In one instance, the thieves ran up $9,000 in credit card charges for one victim alone.

The other thefts were reported in the following locations:

-Costco, 125 Beacon Dr., Holbrook, on July 30 at 4 p.m.

-Costco, 3000 Route 25, Nesconset, on July 30 at 2:33 p.m.

-Bed, Bath & Beyond, 3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, on July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

-Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 21 at 2:38 p.m.

-Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, July 21 at 12:45 p.m.

-Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, July 16 at 2:15 p.m.

-Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 16 at 2:30 p.m.

-Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 14 at 4:25 p.m.

-Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, on July 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Police say in some cases, the suspects were two women and a man.

One of the women was described as possibly pregnant and the other was described as tall, thin and nicely dressed.

"We are currently working with our big box stores with positioning of cameras and asking if there is a better way of asking if anyone is going to use a credit card, asking them for some type of identification," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Police say the suspects also have unmistakable heavy accents, which could in fact be real or simply part of their ruse.

"I've seen people act like the have an accent, act like they're injured, put a neck brace on, a cast on their arm," Harrison said. "Is there a chance they're using this accent just to throw our victims off - I wouldn't put it by them."

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 9

fluffy
4d ago

Crime is everywhere unfortunately. You need to have eyes on the back of your head. Women, wear a cross body bag, no flashy jewelry and just use one credit card, no cash on you…

Reply(1)
7
antoine hubbard
4d ago

Now hiring signs everywhere,get a job stealing from hard working people should be a hate crime🤔

Reply
10
Brian O'Leary
4d ago

This makes me sick. That’s why civilians need to be armed.

Reply(1)
11
Related
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
SELDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Parking Lots#The Thieves#Property Crime#Fraud#Costco
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening

Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located

A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
WANTAGH, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy