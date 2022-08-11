The good, the bad and downright cheeky: How cunning Brits are BEATING (and flouting) the hosepipe ban– filling up pools from their baths, taking showers standing in buckets and using 'grey water' from their sinks to water their plants

More than 30 million people across the UK are facing hosepipe bans as temperatures continue to soar.

The Isle of Man has had the ban in place since Friday, August 5, while Southern Water introduced it in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight yesterday. Southeast Water, which serves Kent and Sussex, will enforce the ban tomorrow.

Greater London, the Thames Valley, Surrey, Essex, Gloucestershire, and parts of Wiltshire will also face the restrictions in coming weeks.

The rule means that hosepipes cannot be connected to a main hose pipe for any reason, including watering plants, filling paddling pools or washing cars.

But savvy Brits are finding tricks to get around the ban, while others are brazenly ignoring it with some even boasting about it on social media.

One woman on TikTok was seen to be breaking the ban by attaching her hosepipe directly to her bath tap.

She then proceeded to turn on the tap and run the hose to her outdoor paddling pool.

'I've done it now, it's too bleeding late. What they going to do? What's going to happen?

'Are they going to shoot me? I doubt it, they'd have to catch me first. I'm like a whippet'.

In London, one resident was caught filling up a large blue paddling pool using a public tap in St George's Square, Pimlico. Westminster Council said in response to the local's hack that the water is for the shrubs and plants only.

The local authority added: 'We'd not advocate filling up pools or any other receptacle in our green spaces, especially during a heatwave.'

Drought is expected to be declared for some parts of England, as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.

Warnings are in place over the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires, as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas.

The National Drought Group - made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

The ongoing dry conditions, combined with last month's record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dried up soils, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife and raising the risk of wildfires.

Declaring drought will see the Environment Agency and water companies implementing more of their plans to manage the impacts of low water levels, which can include actions such as hosepipe bans.

Meanwhile gardeners across the country are finding ways to keep their precious plants hydrated.

On the latest episode of Gardeners' World, Monty Don encouraged people to use 'grey water' to water their plants saying whether it's from 'washing up dishes or yourself is perfectly good on floral plants'.

He did, however, warn people to not use it on plants that grow food.

Meanwhile, a four-day amber warning for extreme heat from the Met Office is in place for much of England and Wales until Sunday, with warnings of health impacts and disruption to travel.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

Temperatures reached 34.2C at Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon, and climbed above 33C in a number of places from Shropshire to the south east of England.

Heatwave thresholds - which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country - are likely to be hit in much of the UK

People on social media have already taken the advice.

Some people have been showering in a bucket to collect enough grey water to chuck on their plants while others are are draining the dirty water from their washing machines.

Other gardeners found managed to pump the grey water from their showers and their baths directly into a water butt outside.

One savvy gardener managed to find away to pump used water out of the shower through a pipe out of the bathroom window which then leads into the outside water butt.

More and more people are placing buckets beside their showers and sinks to collect dirty water after they wash themselves - and their dishes.

One mother-of-two revealed her sneaky hack on TikTok of emptying 150 litres of bath water into her water butt in her garden to keep her plants alive.

The video shows her pulling a hosepipe through the upstairs bathroom window and attaching it with string.

She then drains the bathwater through the pipe as her husband sucks the end of it to get the bath water flowing into the container downstairs.

In total, the dirty bath water was used to fill 15 watering cans.

The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) said it would require 'exceptional' rainfall over the next one to three months to bring river, reservoir and groundwater levels back up to normal.

In the current hot dry conditions, Met Office's fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start, is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach 'exceptional' - the highest level - for a swathe of England by the weekend.

Sainsbury's has become the latest retailer to remove all disposable barbecues from sale until further notice due to the fire risk they pose in the hot dry weather.

No wasting our bath water here! My husband taught me this hack, handy when you wanna keep your garden healthy. #lifehack #savewater #hosepipehero #waterhack

The mum said: 'I just had a lovely bath but there is a lot of water that I don't want to waste.'

Dog owners affected by the ban are also taking steps to save as much water as possible when washing their pet pooches. While others took a more comedic approach to the ban pretending to stockpile on hosepipes ahead of the ban.

These three dogs shared a bath to reduce the amount of water their owner is using week on week during the drought.

Others have seen the more comical side to the hosepipe ban, pretending to stockpile hosepipes in their back gardens.

Some people across social media posted sketches of them snitching on their neighbours using their hosepipes - despite the ban.

In some areas across the UK people are being urged to snitch on anyone they see flouting the water restrictions.

Two women on TikTok were seen poking fun at the advice to snitch on the people who live next door.

The video shows a woman filling up her outside paddling pool with a hose, supposedly during the hosepipe ban.

Her nosey neighbour is then spotted peering out through her back door in her dressing gown, feeling the rule-breaker on her phone.

The snitch is seen saying 'yeh I got you, I got you on camera. I got you on candid camera now' at which point the paddling pool owner shoves the hose in her mouth.

While others in more northern parts of the country reveled in the fact they were not affected by the ban so can continue to make 'cooling stations' throughout the hot summer.

TikToker Jenny Davies shared a video of her partner finding her filling up the bath with gallon-sized bottles of water. He walks in on her and asks her why she has decided to fill up the bath with bottled water.

She replied: 'Because of the hosepipe ban. There's a hosepipe ban in place, we are not allowed to use our water because the hosepipes are connected to our water.'

The pair continued to debate what the ban meant for another minute, with the woman insisting the hose was connected to the house water supplies.

One amused follower said: 'I do hope this was a skit.'

Another added: 'Is this a joke? It can't be genuine surely?'

Hosepipe bans are currently in place across parts of the UK with more bans planned in the coming weeks.

Southern Water has already put a hosepipe ban in place for people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Welsh Water announced those in Pembrokeshire will not be able to use their hosepipes from Friday August 19.

South East Water also will introduce a hosepipe and sprinkler ban for Kent and Sussex from tomorrow.

In the coming weeks Thames Water, who provide water to over 15 million people, will also forbid the use of hosepipes and sprinklers.

Others hit out at local authorities for water parks and green spaces at a time when their residents are being told to reduce the amount of water they use every day.

Water companies, including Thames Water and Wessex Water also came under fire for not fixing leaks despite the ongoing water shortage.

Staff at Network Rail were spotted using a hosepipe to over railways and staff at London Bridge were seen spraying a hose over a buildings walls to clean them.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), said: 'In this heat please don't use barbecues when out in the countryside or at local parks.

'Be careful not discard cigarettes without making sure they are fully stubbed out and don't drop litter. In these tinder dry conditions it is very easy for a fire to start and spread quickly.'

He also warned that rivers, lakes and other water could still be very cold in the hot weather, and that jumping in for a swim could lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability.

Labour accused the Tories of putting 'the smoke alarm on snooze' as wildfires break out across the country, with 'woeful' resilience planning to the extreme heat.

A government spokesperson said: 'The government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.5 billion in 2022/23.

'Lessons from the July heatwave are being implemented at pace and we are conducting daily risk assessments with the key agencies involved to ensure we're fully prepared for extreme weather.

'We will set out our approach for the country's resilience to 2030 and make sure we continue to be prepared to meet all future challenges.'