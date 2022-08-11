ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The good, the bad and downright cheeky: How cunning Brits are BEATING (and flouting) the hosepipe ban– filling up pools from their baths, taking showers standing in buckets and using 'grey water' from their sinks to water their plants

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

More than 30 million people across the UK are facing hosepipe bans as temperatures continue to soar.

The Isle of Man has had the ban in place since Friday, August 5, while Southern Water introduced it in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight yesterday. Southeast Water, which serves Kent and Sussex, will enforce the ban tomorrow.

Greater London, the Thames Valley, Surrey, Essex, Gloucestershire, and parts of Wiltshire will also face the restrictions in coming weeks.

The rule means that hosepipes cannot be connected to a main hose pipe for any reason, including watering plants, filling paddling pools or washing cars.

But savvy Brits are finding tricks to get around the ban, while others are brazenly ignoring it with some even boasting about it on social media.

One woman on TikTok was seen to be breaking the ban by attaching her hosepipe directly to her bath tap.

She then proceeded to turn on the tap and run the hose to her outdoor paddling pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODmyx_0hDfZsvf00
One woman on TikTok was seen to be breaking the ban by attaching her hosepipe directly to her bath tap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYsSf_0hDfZsvf00
She then proceeded to turn on the tap and run the hose to her outdoor paddling pool. In the video the woman can be seen miming: 'I am not allowed, I know I am not allowed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuhTF_0hDfZsvf00

In the video the woman can be seen miming: 'I am not allowed, I know I am not allowed.

'I've done it now, it's too bleeding late. What they going to do? What's going to happen?

'Are they going to shoot me? I doubt it, they'd have to catch me first. I'm like a whippet'.

In London, one resident was caught filling up a large blue paddling pool using a public tap in St George's Square, Pimlico. Westminster Council said in response to the local's hack that the water is for the shrubs and plants only.

The local authority added: 'We'd not advocate filling up pools or any other receptacle in our green spaces, especially during a heatwave.'

Drought is expected to be declared for some parts of England, as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.

Warnings are in place over the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires, as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas.

The National Drought Group - made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

The ongoing dry conditions, combined with last month's record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dried up soils, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife and raising the risk of wildfires.

Declaring drought will see the Environment Agency and water companies implementing more of their plans to manage the impacts of low water levels, which can include actions such as hosepipe bans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veuZL_0hDfZsvf00
One cheeky Londoner decided to bring their paddling pool to St George's Square in Pimlico, to use the council's tap to fill it up. Westminster Council said that the water is to be used for plants and shrubs only. It added: 'We'd not advocate filling up pools or any other receptacle in our green spaces, especially during a heatwave.'

Meanwhile gardeners across the country are finding ways to keep their precious plants hydrated.

On the latest episode of Gardeners' World, Monty Don encouraged people to use 'grey water' to water their plants saying whether it's from 'washing up dishes or yourself is perfectly good on floral plants'.

He did, however, warn people to not use it on plants that grow food.

Meanwhile, a four-day amber warning for extreme heat from the Met Office is in place for much of England and Wales until Sunday, with warnings of health impacts and disruption to travel.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

Temperatures reached 34.2C at Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon, and climbed above 33C in a number of places from Shropshire to the south east of England.

Heatwave thresholds - which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country - are likely to be hit in much of the UK

People on social media have already taken the advice.

Some people have been showering in a bucket to collect enough grey water to chuck on their plants while others are are draining the dirty water from their washing machines.

Other gardeners found managed to pump the grey water from their showers and their baths directly into a water butt outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCr3Q_0hDfZsvf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1afI_0hDfZsvf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0l9H_0hDfZsvf00
One savvy gardener managed to find away to pump used water out of the shower through a pipe out of the bathroom window which then leads into the outside water butt. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyhXE_0hDfZsvf00
More and more people are placing buckets beside their showers and sinks to collect dirty water after they wash themselves - and their dishes. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScCVj_0hDfZsvf00

One mother-of-two revealed her sneaky hack on TikTok of emptying 150 litres of bath water into her water butt in her garden to keep her plants alive.

The video shows her pulling a hosepipe through the upstairs bathroom window and attaching it with string.

She then drains the bathwater through the pipe as her husband sucks the end of it to get the bath water flowing into the container downstairs.

In total, the dirty bath water was used to fill 15 watering cans.

The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) said it would require 'exceptional' rainfall over the next one to three months to bring river, reservoir and groundwater levels back up to normal.

In the current hot dry conditions, Met Office's fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start, is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach 'exceptional' - the highest level - for a swathe of England by the weekend.

Sainsbury's has become the latest retailer to remove all disposable barbecues from sale until further notice due to the fire risk they pose in the hot dry weather.

No wasting our bath water here! My husband taught me this hack, handy when you wanna keep your garden healthy. #lifehack #savewater #hosepipehero #waterhack

The mum said: 'I just had a lovely bath but there is a lot of water that I don't want to waste.'

Dog owners affected by the ban are also taking steps to save as much water as possible when washing their pet pooches. While others took a more comedic approach to the ban pretending to stockpile on hosepipes ahead of the ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZWlq_0hDfZsvf00
These three dogs shared a bath to reduce the amount of water their owner is using week on week during the drought. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inXuA_0hDfZsvf00
Others have seen the more comical side to the hosepipe ban, pretending to stockpile hosepipes in their back gardens.

Some people across social media posted sketches of them snitching on their neighbours using their hosepipes - despite the ban.

In some areas across the UK people are being urged to snitch on anyone they see flouting the water restrictions.

Two women on TikTok were seen poking fun at the advice to snitch on the people who live next door.

The video shows a woman filling up her outside paddling pool with a hose, supposedly during the hosepipe ban.

Her nosey neighbour is then spotted peering out through her back door in her dressing gown, feeling the rule-breaker on her phone.

The snitch is seen saying 'yeh I got you, I got you on camera. I got you on candid camera now' at which point the paddling pool owner shoves the hose in her mouth.

While others in more northern parts of the country reveled in the fact they were not affected by the ban so can continue to make 'cooling stations' throughout the hot summer.

TikToker Jenny Davies shared a video of her partner finding her filling up the bath with gallon-sized bottles of water. He walks in on her and asks her why she has decided to fill up the bath with bottled water.

She replied: 'Because of the hosepipe ban. There's a hosepipe ban in place, we are not allowed to use our water because the hosepipes are connected to our water.'

The pair continued to debate what the ban meant for another minute, with the woman insisting the hose was connected to the house water supplies.

One amused follower said: 'I do hope this was a skit.'

Another added: 'Is this a joke? It can't be genuine surely?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CchCz_0hDfZsvf00
This TikTok video went viral after a woman was 'caught' by husband filling up the bath with gallon sized bottles of water.  When asked why she was not just using the tap she said: 'Because of the hosepipe ban. There's a hosepipe ban in place, we are not allowed to use our water because the hosepipes are connected to our water.' Stunned viewers said they hoped it was a joke.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znqfD_0hDfZsvf00

Hosepipe bans are currently in place across parts of the UK with more bans planned in the coming weeks.

Southern Water has already put a hosepipe ban in place for people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Welsh Water announced those in Pembrokeshire will not be able to use their hosepipes from Friday August 19.

South East Water also will introduce a hosepipe and sprinkler ban for Kent and Sussex from tomorrow.

In the coming weeks Thames Water, who provide water to over 15 million people, will also forbid the use of hosepipes and sprinklers.

Others hit out at local authorities for water parks and green spaces at a time when their residents are being told to reduce the amount of water they use every day.

Water companies, including Thames Water and Wessex Water also came under fire for not fixing leaks despite the ongoing water shortage.

Staff at Network Rail were spotted using a hosepipe to over railways and staff at London Bridge were seen spraying a hose over a buildings walls to clean them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KGJj_0hDfZsvf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21u1zb_0hDfZsvf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ifV0_0hDfZsvf00
People have been calling out organisations for continuing to use a hosepipe despite upcoming bans across the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVWcq_0hDfZsvf00

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), said: 'In this heat please don't use barbecues when out in the countryside or at local parks.

'Be careful not discard cigarettes without making sure they are fully stubbed out and don't drop litter. In these tinder dry conditions it is very easy for a fire to start and spread quickly.'

He also warned that rivers, lakes and other water could still be very cold in the hot weather, and that jumping in for a swim could lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability.

Labour accused the Tories of putting 'the smoke alarm on snooze' as wildfires break out across the country, with 'woeful' resilience planning to the extreme heat.

A government spokesperson said: 'The government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.5 billion in 2022/23.

'Lessons from the July heatwave are being implemented at pace and we are conducting daily risk assessments with the key agencies involved to ensure we're fully prepared for extreme weather.

'We will set out our approach for the country's resilience to 2030 and make sure we continue to be prepared to meet all future challenges.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Woman locked in 20-year battle with neighbour over 50ft leylandii hedge that 'ruins' her countryside view admits defeat as council says it can't order her to chop them down because they don't block out enough sunlight

It was a view so inspiring that it inspired a 1977 hit, but a woman has given up on seeing the spectacular vista from her home, after being locked in 20-year battle with her neighbour over a 50ft leylandii hedge. Val Horton's Bathampton bungalow used to overlook Solsbury Hill in...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Minister vows to fine water industry sharks and warns companies to put customers first and fix leaks - as foreign owners' greed is revealed

The Water Minister last night ordered supply firms to put their customers ahead of shareholders as he threatened companies with fines if they don’t fix leaks. Steve Double told The Mail on Sunday that he expected better from the suppliers as he warned them they could face further action if progress isn’t made soon.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Water Resources#Bottled Water#Water Waste#Water Year#Uk#Brits#The Isle Of Man#Wiltshire#Westminster Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water van after being left with ‘no running water for 48 hours’

A father of a nine-month-old blocked a Thames Water van in a last-ditch effort to get the road’s pipes fixed after claiming he was left with no water for two days. Chrix Oxley, 40, was driven to take action after the water supply to his family’s home in High Wycombe was cut off on Monday evening due to reported leaks in the road’s pipes. The car salesman said the situation transpired when a Thames Water engineer bringing bottles of water on Wednesday morning could not offer any information about when the problem would be solved.Mr Oxley said the engineer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Offensive Message In Bottle Washes Up On Beach

Picture this: you're walking along a beach in Wales when you spot a washed up bottle in the sand along the shoreline. Curious, you wonder over for a closer look and spot there is a letter inside. Your heart races as you pry the letter free - could this be an SOS, or perhaps a love letter from across the Atlantic?
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia

A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

540K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy