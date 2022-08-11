Read full article on original website
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
21 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dre Kirkpatrick
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?
You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH
Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
