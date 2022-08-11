ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Shelbyville's Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center closes season Sunday with Doggie Day at the Pool

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month

The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
CARMEL, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Indiana Government
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Current Publishing

Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant

Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
WESTFIELD, IN
Wave 3

3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month

It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville's Downtown, Golden Bear preschool nominated for Indy Chamber awards

Shelbyville received two nominations for an upcoming event sponsored by the Indy Chamber. The Indy Chamber announced finalists for the 45th annual Monumental Awards, recognizing excellence in the Indy region’s built environment. The Monumental Awards showcase the region’s best and brightest in our built environment and celebrate the work...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

I-69 lane restrictions in Madison County to begin Sunday

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, August 14, through Saturday, August 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

They’re dancing . . . dancing in the street!

Last weekend, the annual Noblesville Street Dance had people – you guessed it – dancing in the streets. As you can see above, the event organized by our friends at Noblesville Main Street was wildly successful. The Street Dance immediately followed the annual Art Fair on the Square. Main Street, the organization behind the Noblesville Farmers Market, is currently gearing up for the Chocolate Trail as well as Music & All That Jazz. Keep reading The Reporter for more details. You can also find out more at NoblesvilleMainStreet.org/events.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
ripleynews.com

9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate

Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

10 people displaced after Indy apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis. Just before 2 p.m. Friday, crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 7100 block of Shrewsbury Lane on the city’s north side. Crews arrived to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

