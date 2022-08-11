Shelbyville's Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center closes season Sunday with Doggie Day at the Pool

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
Current Publishing
Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month
The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Current Publishing
Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant
Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
bcdemocrat.com
Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month
It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Downtown, Golden Bear preschool nominated for Indy Chamber awards
Shelbyville received two nominations for an upcoming event sponsored by the Indy Chamber. The Indy Chamber announced finalists for the 45th annual Monumental Awards, recognizing excellence in the Indy region’s built environment. The Monumental Awards showcase the region’s best and brightest in our built environment and celebrate the work...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
indianapublicradio.org
I-69 lane restrictions in Madison County to begin Sunday
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, August 14, through Saturday, August 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow...
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
readthereporter.com
They’re dancing . . . dancing in the street!
Last weekend, the annual Noblesville Street Dance had people – you guessed it – dancing in the streets. As you can see above, the event organized by our friends at Noblesville Main Street was wildly successful. The Street Dance immediately followed the annual Art Fair on the Square. Main Street, the organization behind the Noblesville Farmers Market, is currently gearing up for the Chocolate Trail as well as Music & All That Jazz. Keep reading The Reporter for more details. You can also find out more at NoblesvilleMainStreet.org/events.
ripleynews.com
9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate
Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
10 people displaced after Indy apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis. Just before 2 p.m. Friday, crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 7100 block of Shrewsbury Lane on the city’s north side. Crews arrived to […]
Westbound I-465 restricted to one lane for the weekend
Motorists should expect a slowdown on westbound I-465 over the weekend as crews work to restripe and shift lanes.
