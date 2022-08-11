Read full article on original website
Susan
3d ago
they're great leader has had a copy of the warrant and a receipt of what was taken from the very beginning. so maybe his followers should ask him what's in it.
Reply(5)
77
John
3d ago
Republicans proving yet again they don't belong in society. How hard is it to just be a halfway decent person. Just try a little. They have literally declared war on our entire way of life and everything that makes this country great. How can people live with so much hate all the time. Honestly I feel bad for them, it not a very good life when you that angry all the time.
Reply(7)
79
Da Dude
2d ago
Trump can release it anytime BUT his room temperature IQ high school drop out supporters are sending him millions for his fake DEFENSE FUND that doesn't even exist. A grifter wull grift.
Reply(1)
32
Related
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
The magistrate, who is Jewish, is facing attacks that are antisemitic in nature.
Former Pence chief of staff: 'There would have been a massacre' if Capitol rioters got closer
There would have been a "massacre" had Jan. 6 rioters gotten closer to the then-vice president, claimed Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.
Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Mocked For Struggling With Basic Legal Concepts
Twitter users remind the House Judiciary GOP that no one is supposed to be above the law.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
Twitter Users Think Trump's Document Defense Sounds More Like A Confession
"Just so we are clear, this sure looks like an admission of guilt," an elections expert noted.
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Breitbart FBI Leak: Correspondent Says 'We All Know Who' Was Behind Move
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was leaked before a federal judge in Florida formally unsealed it on Friday.
An ex-Trump aide and right-wing Breitbart News have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid
Breitbart News published an unredacted search warrant naming two FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid, and Garrett Ziegler posted their names online.
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
Comments / 147