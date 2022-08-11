ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Susan
3d ago

they're great leader has had a copy of the warrant and a receipt of what was taken from the very beginning. so maybe his followers should ask him what's in it.

77
John
3d ago

Republicans proving yet again they don't belong in society. How hard is it to just be a halfway decent person. Just try a little. They have literally declared war on our entire way of life and everything that makes this country great. How can people live with so much hate all the time. Honestly I feel bad for them, it not a very good life when you that angry all the time.

79
Da Dude
2d ago

Trump can release it anytime BUT his room temperature IQ high school drop out supporters are sending him millions for his fake DEFENSE FUND that doesn't even exist. A grifter wull grift.

32
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Mother Jones

Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS

