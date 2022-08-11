ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Both candidates in the election for Washington’s 3rd Congressional district complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ellen Morrissey
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Both candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District —Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D) and Joe Kent (R)—completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress. All 435 seats in the House are up for election. As of August 10, Democrats hold a 220-210 advantage in the U.S. House with five vacant seats. Washington’s current congressional delegation consists of 7 Democrats and 3 Republicans.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What do you perceive to be the United States’ greatest challenges as a nation over the next decade?

Gluesenkamp Pérez:

“Money in politics. Love of money is the root of all evil and we cannot address our biggest threats like climate change or a disappearing middle class without having political leaders who are honest dealers that put the interest of their constituents above high-dollar donors.”

Kent:

“We have to break away from the failed economic policies and national security strategies that have only benefited the ruling class and China. We must fully audit the 2020 Presidential Election to restore the American people’s faith in our democratic system. We have to return critical industries and manufacturing back to America, restore energy independence, and end our wasteful post 9/11 wars.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Want to see Candidate Connection continue to grow in future elections? Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#The 118th Congress#Democrats#Republicans#American
Ballotpedia News

Brian Dahle raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Brian Dahle has raised more than any other Republican. Dahle is the representative for California State Senate District 1 and is running for Governor of California in 2022. Dahle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

The top fundraisers among Minnesota statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
China
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34

In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Reggie Gaffney raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida

Florida Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Reggie Gaffney has raised more than any other Democrat. Gaffney is running to represent Florida State Senate District 5 in 2022. Gaffney raised $582,744 and spent $252,856 between Jan....
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy