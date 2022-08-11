Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center. MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed...
fox2detroit.com
Recent cases spotlight low bonds for violent suspects committing more crime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The evening of the Lions preseason home opener, Detroit Police Chief James White was front and center in front of Ford Field along with other law enforcement officers on this Friday night. White spoke about the efforts to keep people safe amid a surge in crime....
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Armed robbers target Warren drug store, 2 suspects at large
The Warren Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy this weekend on the city’s east side. No one was injured, but the suspects got away.
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death
Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Detroit News
Man charged in Grand Blanc teen's death skipped out on sentencing in another case
The man charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting in July of a Grand Blanc teen failed to show up at his sentencing this year after keeping police at bay and barricading himself for hours in 2020, according to court records. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland was arrested Tuesday...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for pepper-spraying Detroit gas station employee
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after he pepper-sprayed a gas station employee Thursday in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at a gas station at 8031 Gratiot, near Van Dyke, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
