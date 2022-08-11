ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monkeypox vaccine scarce; coronavirus restrictions in schools reduced

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEUo5_0hDfW21D00

COLUMBUS — Ohio is sending the bulk of its still scarce allotment of monkeypox vaccine doses to the hardest hits areas of the state to date — Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, said Thursday that will be revisited as more doses are sent to Ohio by the federal government.

Also, the apparent peak in the spread and milder illness severity of the latest coronavirus variant led the state on Thursday to lower its recommendations when it comes to quarantining and testing for students in the classroom and on the playing field. But the virus continues to spread and remains a threat to the under-vaccinated, the health director said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded more than 10,300 cases of monkeypox nationally as of Thursday. The biggest one-day spike occurred Wednesday with 1,391 new cases added. There have been 75 reported so far in Ohio and 77 in Michigan.

The rarely fatal disease, a mild relative of smallpox, has been spreading in the United States, Europe, and other areas that haven’t typically experienced monkeypox.

It can be characterized by fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, and respiratory symptoms but is most recognizable by a painful skin rash that progresses to pimples and blisters. It can generally be spread through prolonged skin-to-skin and respiratory contact and has been connected particularly with sexual activity between men. While the risk to most people is low, officials urge routine hand washing as with coronavirus as well as safer sex practices.

While long out there, the vaccine Jynneos has not been made readily available.

“Within the community of men who have sex with men, the demand for the vaccine far outweighs the supply at this time,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases for OhioHealth, in a call with reporters.

So far the federal government is distributing the vaccine based on states' severity of illness so that means much of it is heading to New York, California, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Dr. Vanderhoff said Ohio requested the maximum allotment of vaccine allowed and has received 4,253. Since it's a two-dose vaccine, that would serve half that many people.

“This is simply not enough supply to vaccinate all at-risk Ohioans,” he said.

The state expects another shipment of 5,440 this week toward an eventual expected total of 13,560.

The situation should be helped dramatically by the emergency approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing each dose to be administered intradermally, just below the surface of the skin. That could increase the number of people treated five-fold. That method is believed to be nearly as effective as injecting the vaccine into fat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vanderhoff warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and that the current, more contagious versions of the omicron variant are still spreading. But with vaccines and treatments now available, infections appear to have leveled off in Ohio and have not translated into many more deaths or hospitalizations.

As schools prepare to welcome back students, the state now recommends that students stay home for five days when ill and test positive for the virus.

“We are no longer recommending our mask-to-stay, test-to-play guidance,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “If you're feeling ill, stay home and away from others.”

He recommended having access to a rapid antigen test at home.

Local outbreaks are still likely to occur, he said.

He also worried aloud about statistics from the past two school years that show that the number of children fully vaccinated against an array of illnesses — such as whooping cough, measles and chicken pox — has dropped off.

He pointed to the recent discovery of a child measles case in the state that did not lead to further spread. There also was a diagnosed case of polio in New York, as well as signs of the disease in the city’s wastewater, which could suggest community spread.

Weekly numbers released Thursday showed that both new infections and hospitalizations of coronavirus were down from their three-week averages at 26,016 and 608, respectively. Deaths, however. were up at 87, compared to the average of 80.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cleveland, OH
Health
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Linus Polio
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy