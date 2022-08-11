Monkeypox vaccine scarce; coronavirus restrictions in schools reduced

COLUMBUS — Ohio is sending the bulk of its still scarce allotment of monkeypox vaccine doses to the hardest hits areas of the state to date — Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, said Thursday that will be revisited as more doses are sent to Ohio by the federal government.

Also, the apparent peak in the spread and milder illness severity of the latest coronavirus variant led the state on Thursday to lower its recommendations when it comes to quarantining and testing for students in the classroom and on the playing field. But the virus continues to spread and remains a threat to the under-vaccinated, the health director said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded more than 10,300 cases of monkeypox nationally as of Thursday. The biggest one-day spike occurred Wednesday with 1,391 new cases added. There have been 75 reported so far in Ohio and 77 in Michigan.

The rarely fatal disease, a mild relative of smallpox, has been spreading in the United States, Europe, and other areas that haven’t typically experienced monkeypox.

It can be characterized by fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, and respiratory symptoms but is most recognizable by a painful skin rash that progresses to pimples and blisters. It can generally be spread through prolonged skin-to-skin and respiratory contact and has been connected particularly with sexual activity between men. While the risk to most people is low, officials urge routine hand washing as with coronavirus as well as safer sex practices.

While long out there, the vaccine Jynneos has not been made readily available.

“Within the community of men who have sex with men, the demand for the vaccine far outweighs the supply at this time,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases for OhioHealth, in a call with reporters.

So far the federal government is distributing the vaccine based on states' severity of illness so that means much of it is heading to New York, California, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Dr. Vanderhoff said Ohio requested the maximum allotment of vaccine allowed and has received 4,253. Since it's a two-dose vaccine, that would serve half that many people.

“This is simply not enough supply to vaccinate all at-risk Ohioans,” he said.

The state expects another shipment of 5,440 this week toward an eventual expected total of 13,560.

The situation should be helped dramatically by the emergency approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing each dose to be administered intradermally, just below the surface of the skin. That could increase the number of people treated five-fold. That method is believed to be nearly as effective as injecting the vaccine into fat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vanderhoff warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and that the current, more contagious versions of the omicron variant are still spreading. But with vaccines and treatments now available, infections appear to have leveled off in Ohio and have not translated into many more deaths or hospitalizations.

As schools prepare to welcome back students, the state now recommends that students stay home for five days when ill and test positive for the virus.

“We are no longer recommending our mask-to-stay, test-to-play guidance,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “If you're feeling ill, stay home and away from others.”

He recommended having access to a rapid antigen test at home.

Local outbreaks are still likely to occur, he said.

He also worried aloud about statistics from the past two school years that show that the number of children fully vaccinated against an array of illnesses — such as whooping cough, measles and chicken pox — has dropped off.

He pointed to the recent discovery of a child measles case in the state that did not lead to further spread. There also was a diagnosed case of polio in New York, as well as signs of the disease in the city’s wastewater, which could suggest community spread.

Weekly numbers released Thursday showed that both new infections and hospitalizations of coronavirus were down from their three-week averages at 26,016 and 608, respectively. Deaths, however. were up at 87, compared to the average of 80.