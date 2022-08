Harriet Marie Jones, daughter of Phillip Bernard James and Hattie Faye Sumner James, was born February 21, 1930, in Hopeville, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 92 years of age. Marie received her early education in Hopeville, Iowa and later attended Murray High School, graduating...

OSCEOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO