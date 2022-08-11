ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft

Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Conviction#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Detroit

Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy