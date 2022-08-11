ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Applications Sought For Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board

Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The post opened at the end of July when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned. Werre served on the board for 5 years. She is moving out of the area with her family. People interested in the elected...
PULLMAN, WA
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Extinguish Timber Fire West Of Rosalia

Volunteer Firefighters from several departments in Whitman County extinguished a timber fire West of Rosalia on Thursday. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 7 out of Rosalia responded to the fire in the Hole in the Ground area. The fire was burning in rocky ground and timber. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 out of St. John and District 10 from Oakesdale were called in to assist. A helicopter from Washington Department of Natural Resources attacked the flames from the air. The blaze was contained to about 3 acres. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
ROSALIA, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 10:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow winds possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benewah, Kootenai by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Benewah; Kootenai The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment

LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
LAPWAI, ID
Shoshone News Press

Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest

PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
PINEHURST, ID

