welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]
There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
thelosangelesbeat.com
East LA Meets Napa 2022 Was a Night to Remember
Delectable scents emanated from gourmet dishes offered by 15 top Latino-owned Los Angeles-area restaurants while wine from 15 acclaimed Napa Valley vintners flowed. Joined with live music from LA’s own Ozomatli, the return of East LA Meets Napa made for a summer evening to remember. Hundreds of patrons visited...
travellemming.com
25 Best Things to Do in Downtown LA in 2022 (By a Local)
There is SO much to consider when looking for the best things to do in Downtown LA. Marvelous museums, delectable dining, vibrant cultural heritage sites… the list goes on!. As a Los Angeles local, I’ve spent years discovering the cream of the crop in many areas of the city. When it comes to DTLA, there is so much to do, but I’d suggest reading up on the nuances of this LA neighborhood before you go. There are some great parts of this neighborhood, as well as some in which you should exercise caution.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]
Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
purewow.com
The Best Pizza in Los Angeles, Whether You’re in the Mood for Deep Dish or NYC-Style
Los Angeles may not be known for its pizza, but we’re here to tell you that it definitely deserves some recognition. More and more ‘za spots have opened up, and they’re bringing authentic traditions and techniques to their pies. From Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in large brick ovens to NYC slices that ooze with grease and cheese, LA has got it all. And yes, people here do eat carbs. In no particular order, here’s your guide to the best pizza in Los Angeles.
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
outlooknewspapers.com
Vacant Galleria Units Transform Into Temporary Art Exhibits
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Urban Art Fund recently announced the opening of temporary art exhibits in the Glendale Galleria. The Storefront Art Program is a year-round program in partnership with property owners, realtors, retailers,...
KCET
Peacocks, Punk Rock Ducks and Masons: Hollywood Forever's Lesser-Known Sights
Located on Los Angeles' Santa Monica Boulevard, directly behind the Paramount Studios lot, Hollywood Forever Cemetery has become famous for more than its celebrity graves. In fact, it's also treasured as a vibrant cultural destination during the day and at night — and for many different types of events.
Suki Hana Expanding to Westfield Mall in Valencia and Canoga Park
This will officially double the number of locations in Los Angeles County
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House Reopens This Month With A Free Lawn Party
After around two years of closure, L.A.’s remarkable Hollyhock House is set to reopen on August 18, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It closed its doors to the public at the start of the pandemic, leaving curious Lloyd Wright enthusiasts with nothing more than a virtual window into this local marvel. Within the same week, on August 20, the Cultural Affairs Department is hosting a free lawn party for the community from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This outdoor evening affair will feature free hot dogs, crafts, live music and a Bob Baker Marionette Theater show which pays homage to...
Now We’re (No Longer) Cooking With Gas: Hollywood Embraces Induction Cooking
Coming soon to L.A.: the end of gas appliances in new construction. As voted on by the Los Angeles City Council in May and set to start Jan. 1, 2023 (in a tiered phase-out), no new buildings, including residences, may include gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces or gas-powered clothes dryers. Following in the footsteps of Berkeley, San Francisco and Santa Monica, the move is an effort to reduce the use of fuels that generate greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change. Already, though, some Los Angeles designers and their clients are shifting to electric-powered induction stovetops and finding they love...
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 30th Anniversary with 2022-2023 season lineup
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) gears up for its 30th anniversary with an exciting 2022-2023 Season lineup. The new season lineup showcases legendary performers – including Jay Leno, Paul Anka, The Jacksons, and Chicago – and fun acts such as Gazillion Bubble Show and Lance Burton & Friends.
tmpresale.com
Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party)s show in Los Angeles, CA Aug 27, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) pre-sale passcode! With this Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) presale password everyone who has the code has the chance to buy tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to personally see Bad Bunny Night...
theeastsiderla.com
The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years
Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier
Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
NY’s Modern Bread and Bagel Making West Coast Debut in Woodland Hills
The bakery will join several other new restaurants coming to the shopping center
