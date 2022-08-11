ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]

There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

East LA Meets Napa 2022 Was a Night to Remember

Delectable scents emanated from gourmet dishes offered by 15 top Latino-owned Los Angeles-area restaurants while wine from 15 acclaimed Napa Valley vintners flowed. Joined with live music from LA’s own Ozomatli, the return of East LA Meets Napa made for a summer evening to remember. Hundreds of patrons visited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Things to Do in Downtown LA in 2022 (By a Local)

There is SO much to consider when looking for the best things to do in Downtown LA. Marvelous museums, delectable dining, vibrant cultural heritage sites… the list goes on!. As a Los Angeles local, I’ve spent years discovering the cream of the crop in many areas of the city. When it comes to DTLA, there is so much to do, but I’d suggest reading up on the nuances of this LA neighborhood before you go. There are some great parts of this neighborhood, as well as some in which you should exercise caution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]

Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Johnson
purewow.com

The Best Pizza in Los Angeles, Whether You’re in the Mood for Deep Dish or NYC-Style

Los Angeles may not be known for its pizza, but we’re here to tell you that it definitely deserves some recognition. More and more ‘za spots have opened up, and they’re bringing authentic traditions and techniques to their pies. From Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in large brick ovens to NYC slices that ooze with grease and cheese, LA has got it all. And yes, people here do eat carbs. In no particular order, here’s your guide to the best pizza in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Vacant Galleria Units Transform Into Temporary Art Exhibits

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Urban Art Fund recently announced the opening of temporary art exhibits in the Glendale Galleria. The Storefront Art Program is a year-round program in partnership with property owners, realtors, retailers,...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Fashion Accessories#The Guild#Burbank Boulevard
Secret LA

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House Reopens This Month With A Free Lawn Party

After around two years of closure, L.A.’s remarkable Hollyhock House is set to reopen on August 18, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It closed its doors to the public at the start of the pandemic, leaving curious Lloyd Wright enthusiasts with nothing more than a virtual window into this local marvel. Within the same week, on August 20, the Cultural Affairs Department is hosting a free lawn party for the community from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This outdoor evening affair will feature free hot dogs, crafts, live music and a Bob Baker Marionette Theater show which pays homage to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Now We’re (No Longer) Cooking With Gas: Hollywood Embraces Induction Cooking

Coming soon to L.A.: the end of gas appliances in new construction. As voted on by the Los Angeles City Council in May and set to start Jan. 1, 2023 (in a tiered phase-out), no new buildings, including residences, may include gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces or gas-powered clothes dryers. Following in the footsteps of Berkeley, San Francisco and Santa Monica, the move is an effort to reduce the use of fuels that generate greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change. Already, though, some Los Angeles designers and their clients are shifting to electric-powered induction stovetops and finding they love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
theeastsiderla.com

The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years

Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier

Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy