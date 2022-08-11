Georgetown County elections board discusses voter turnout, special election

Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party will formally ask for an investigation into June’s runoff elections. A resolution unanimously passed by the party on August 1 states it will ask Horry County Council, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to look into how 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: County was smart to punt housing referendum. Now it’s time to get to work.
Charleston County Council made the right decision Monday when it scrapped a plan to ask voters in November if they wanted to raise their property taxes to help ease the affordable housing crisis — not because affordability is no longer one of our region’s most serious challenges but because the county still has no housing plan.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek Council postpones decision on Windsor Mill development
With the ball in their court following the planning commission's recommendation of green lighting the proposal of mixed-use development at Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52, the Goose Creek City Council opted to table their deciding vote on the matter due to zoning discrepancies and other concerns at the group's Aug. 9 public meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Cybersecurity a 'continuous' battle for Georgetown County in wake of 2021 attack
GEORGETOWN — Seth Housand remembers the call. The Georgetown County IT department director was a network engineer on that day in January 2021, when the county was targeted with a potent, and occasionally lucrative, cyberthreat — ransomware. Housand, who has been with Georgetown County's IT department for 11...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in a subdivision in Summerville say they are concerned that a developer will not follow through with the plans that convince them to move in. The development has been in the works since 2005, but some homeowners in the Ponds subdivision say the developer...
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
live5news.com
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program. A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. schools prepare for 2022-23 return as CDC loosens COVID guidelines
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County public schools get back into session on Aug. 15, just days following the CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 guidelines showing a loosened approach to infection and exposure to the disease. The CDC announced Aug. 11 that it would be "streamlining" its COVID-19 guidelines claiming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach responds to federal lawsuit filed by Cherry Grove business
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The city of North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by a Cherry Grove business in recent court documents, alleging that the beach equipment provider has turned its “ongoing” ordinance “violations” into a marketing tactic. Cherry Grove Beach...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
The Post and Courier
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
Wellness Rooms opening for teachers in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Money from a grant is opening spaces for Charleston County School District (CCSD) teachers to take a breather when they need to during the school day. Wellness rooms, like the newly finished space at Chicora Elementary School, are equipped with massage tools, mats to stretch on, coloring books and are best […]
WMBF
Lake City launches affordable housing initiative
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 launching a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies in bulk so...
Comments / 0