Reviews are back, and everything, it turns out, is rankable

Reviews are back, and while I admittedly struggle over the star system in this pandemic world, Chris Herrington and I talk about how easily ranking and comparison come to us in this week’s edition of Sound Bites.

Does everyone else do this? Do you rank your food by number when you go to dinner? We do, and in my family we often pit item against item, while in the Herrington household, ranking is so rampant that just recently, the rooms in their home were ranked by 12-year-old Ben.

We resumed reviews with the Beauty Shop, and Chris ate one of the meals with me, which prompted him to quiz me to rank my top picks in order, with no warning. Both of us have been too often subjected to Geoff Calkins’ unvetted questions on his radio show and I guess it’s rubbing off on us.

Have a listen here or catch Sound Bites on WYXR-FM 91.7 on Thursdays at 11 a.m.