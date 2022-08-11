Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) aren't new, but they're becoming more relevant and of interest to more people with the rise in adoption of EVs in the US. Thanks to recent legislation by Congress and President Biden related to tax credits and other provisions, some of the stumbling blocks that have held back EVs—like price, driving range, battery charging time, and access to charging stations—are starting to fall away. The new legislation commits support and a lot of money to the expansion of the EV market, though once the act is signed into law, it will also make the tax credits harder to get.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO