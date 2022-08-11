ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
EV Tax Credits: How to Get the Most Money for 2022

Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) aren't new, but they're becoming more relevant and of interest to more people with the rise in adoption of EVs in the US. Thanks to recent legislation by Congress and President Biden related to tax credits and other provisions, some of the stumbling blocks that have held back EVs—like price, driving range, battery charging time, and access to charging stations—are starting to fall away. The new legislation commits support and a lot of money to the expansion of the EV market, though once the act is signed into law, it will also make the tax credits harder to get.
Federal Agencies Have Substantial Authority to Boost Methadone Access

Methadone, a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), can reduce illicit opioid use and prevent overdose deaths, which reached record numbers last year. More than 400,000 people in the United States received methadone as part of their addiction treatment in 2019, and many more could benefit from this lifesaving medication—an estimated 1.6 million people had OUD that same year. But federal regulations limit the availability of methadone at a time when there is a great need to boost access to this effective treatment.
