Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
PC Magazine
EV Tax Credits: How to Get the Most Money for 2022
Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) aren't new, but they're becoming more relevant and of interest to more people with the rise in adoption of EVs in the US. Thanks to recent legislation by Congress and President Biden related to tax credits and other provisions, some of the stumbling blocks that have held back EVs—like price, driving range, battery charging time, and access to charging stations—are starting to fall away. The new legislation commits support and a lot of money to the expansion of the EV market, though once the act is signed into law, it will also make the tax credits harder to get.
$1,500 direct payments being sent out to families now in New Mexico
New Mexico rolled out a rebate program in which eligible participants can collect as much as $1,500 for 2022.
pewtrusts.org
Federal Agencies Have Substantial Authority to Boost Methadone Access
Methadone, a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), can reduce illicit opioid use and prevent overdose deaths, which reached record numbers last year. More than 400,000 people in the United States received methadone as part of their addiction treatment in 2019, and many more could benefit from this lifesaving medication—an estimated 1.6 million people had OUD that same year. But federal regulations limit the availability of methadone at a time when there is a great need to boost access to this effective treatment.
Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel.
