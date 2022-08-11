Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Trixie – Experienced best friend, couch potato, and treat hound. With 8 years of life experience, I’m pretty much a pro at being a family pet. I love casual walks and have even shown signs of being crate-trained (I don’t make messes in my kennel at night!) With that being said, it takes time to get adjusted to a new schedule. In my previous home, I lived with big kids and no cats, but I’m open to trying new things! To learn more about me, visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip and vaccinations.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO