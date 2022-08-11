ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Experienced Indiana Dog is Looking for a Job as Your Best Friend [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Trixie – Experienced best friend, couch potato, and treat hound. With 8 years of life experience, I’m pretty much a pro at being a family pet. I love casual walks and have even shown signs of being crate-trained (I don’t make messes in my kennel at night!) With that being said, it takes time to get adjusted to a new schedule. In my previous home, I lived with big kids and no cats, but I’m open to trying new things! To learn more about me, visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip and vaccinations.
PETS
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy