Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market
For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium Hosting Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event
Waverly Hills in Kentucky is known for being one of the most haunted places in the midwest, and now you can enjoy Waverly Hills in a new way with their Mystic Celebration. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
BBB Tips: Safely Donate After Evansville Indiana Explosion Without Getting Scammed
After the news of yesterday's explosion in Evansville, many across the community are ready to open their hearts, and their wallets to offer aid, but how do you safeguard yourself from having your generosity taken advantage of? The Tri-State Better Business Bureau has some tips to help protect you from scammers.
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
New Children's Book By Local Author
Many people in our community who have ever experienced a presentation by storyteller Mary Jo Huff understand the enthusiasm she shares for teaching children. Her commitment to reading is evidenced in her involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County, making sure parents register upon the birth of a child to receive a free book monthly for the first five years of their child's life.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
3D printing comes to Ohio County
Ohio County's Public Library has a new device for its patrons to use. They announced on a Facebook post that they now have a working 3D printer. Patrons can print out designs in plastic from a computer file.
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
