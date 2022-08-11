ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

99.5 WKDQ

Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market

For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium Hosting Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event

Waverly Hills in Kentucky is known for being one of the most haunted places in the midwest, and now you can enjoy Waverly Hills in a new way with their Mystic Celebration. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors.
14news.com

Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire

Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
EVANSVILLE, IN
macaronikid.com

New Children's Book By Local Author

Many people in our community who have ever experienced a presentation by storyteller Mary Jo Huff understand the enthusiasm she shares for teaching children. Her commitment to reading is evidenced in her involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County, making sure parents register upon the birth of a child to receive a free book monthly for the first five years of their child's life.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3D printing comes to Ohio County

Ohio County's Public Library has a new device for its patrons to use. They announced on a Facebook post that they now have a working 3D printer. Patrons can print out designs in plastic from a computer file.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?

It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

