ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "Over 7 in 10 voters overwhelmingly back the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bills historic investments..."

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
advantagenews.com

Amendment 1 opponents claim it could raise taxes

A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, an opponent says. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois and says "Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Hinsdale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Wheaton, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Newman
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police

State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Junior Tennis#Gohealth Inc#Usta#Cubs#Aurora
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

STUDY: This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country. The survey...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois voters can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting

Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dieterich says when you apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, you can opt to make that a regular thing. “Voters this month are going to be receiving a...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois

Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

East St. Louis home sales in week ending July 23

This is the only home valuation for New Douglas, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home valuation in New Douglas for July 2022BuyerAddressValuationTammy Hopkins401 Marney St. W.$37,980... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:34. 23:48. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Biermann Arrested in Georgia For DUI (Report) 23:48. 23:42.
NEW DOUGLAS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy