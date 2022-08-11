Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "Over 7 in 10 voters overwhelmingly back the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bills historic investments..."

Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
advantagenews.com
Amendment 1 opponents claim it could raise taxes
A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, an opponent says. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois and says "Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Illinois might have your money, treasurer says, has over $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds
An Illinois program called “icash,” which helps people and businesses in Illinois find unclaimed money or property, has had another record year. That’s led Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to encourage more people to check out the program.
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it’s nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. “Luckily it’s summer,” said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse.”
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Central Illinois Proud
STUDY: This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country. The survey...
Illinois department of health donates covid tests
The "Illinois department of health" is giving one million covid tests to downstate Illinois schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois voters can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting
Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dieterich says when you apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, you can opt to make that a regular thing. “Voters this month are going to be receiving a...
advantagenews.com
Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois
Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
spotonillinois.com
East St. Louis home sales in week ending July 23
This is the only home valuation for New Douglas, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home valuation in New Douglas for July 2022BuyerAddressValuationTammy Hopkins401 Marney St. W.$37,980... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:34. 23:48. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Biermann Arrested in Georgia For DUI (Report) 23:48. 23:42.
Comments / 1