inputmag.com
5 of the best foldables you can’t buy in the U.S.
Samsung may have the foldables market cornered in the U.S., but there are plenty of other options available in other countries — it’s not just about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Here are some of the best-designed foldables that we wish were available in the U.S.
inputmag.com
A long-running Wikipedia hoax and the problem of circular reporting
For more than a decade, a Wikipedia article for “Alan MacMasters” told the story of a 19th century inventor of the toaster, complete with a photo and the tale of a drunken epiphany. According to the (now removed) article for Alan MacMasters, he lived from 1865 to 1927; he attended the University of Edinburgh; he studied in the Department of Natural Philosophy. It seemed relatively plausible. It had a handful of citations. But it was completely made up.
