Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
wbrz.com
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road. Officers told...
brproud.com
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
wbrz.com
Disturbing behavior caught on video in parking lot near Baton Rouge's Mid City
BATON ROUGE - One man says his neighbor is attracting the worst company. Brian McGowan lives next to the Walgreens on the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. All hours of the day, his security cameras capture people doing various things behind the dumpster corral in the parking lot on the other side of his fence.
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
wbrz.com
One person dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police told...
brproud.com
New Roads Police Department employee one of twelve arrested in massive drug bust
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After a seven-month investigation, the Louisiana State Police along with federal, state and local police departments arrested 12 members of an alleged drug trafficking organization. “We had a joint effort in possibly one of the largest drug busts in Pointe Coupee history,” said Pointe...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child
BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
