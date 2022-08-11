ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
brproud.com

One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette

A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Randall
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy