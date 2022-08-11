Man, I have always wanted to do this, be a "scare actor" at a haunted house and there is a haunted attraction in Goshen, CT that is calling out for help this Halloween season. Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees were both making their way through theatres all through my high school years and horror movies were almost a daily thing. So when Halloween came around each year we made it a point to visit all the local "Haunted House" attractions in our section of the country. I always thought it would be amazing to be one of the ones who actually "worked" in the haunted house. "Work" is a word that most who are a part of the business may not use to describe what they do, very much like my job.

GOSHEN, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO