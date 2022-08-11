Read full article on original website
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Gas Dips Below 4 Dollars in Brookfield! We Landed on the Moon!
Hallelujah! We did it America! We did it Brookfield, gas is below $4. The past few months I've been eyeballing the gas prices. This is something I've never done before this year. I've been doing this to impress my wife Erica. You see, she loves savings above all else. Since fuel prices skyrocketed months ago, saving on gas has become her sole focus in life.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are You Scary? New Goshen, CT Haunted Attraction Is Hiring Scare Actors
Man, I have always wanted to do this, be a "scare actor" at a haunted house and there is a haunted attraction in Goshen, CT that is calling out for help this Halloween season. Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees were both making their way through theatres all through my high school years and horror movies were almost a daily thing. So when Halloween came around each year we made it a point to visit all the local "Haunted House" attractions in our section of the country. I always thought it would be amazing to be one of the ones who actually "worked" in the haunted house. "Work" is a word that most who are a part of the business may not use to describe what they do, very much like my job.
Danbury’s La Canchita Has Liquor License Suspended, Insider Shares Opinion on Why They’re Always in Trouble
According to the Patch, La Canchita Bar & Lounge in Danbury has had their liquor license suspended for selling alcohol to a minor. The license will be suspended from August 1-4. The bar has been in trouble with the authorities before, specifically during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when they were cited multiple times for violating state health restrictions.
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
