Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
Man used counterfeit $100 bill at child’s lemonade stand, police say
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a man who stole $85 and lemonade from a young boy selling lemonade. The Everett Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page, saying that the man went up to the lemonade stand run by an 11-year-old named Jeremy.
Family Of Four Goes Full Nomad With DIY Ram 5500 Overlander Motorhome
Kirt & Jen had over 10 acres of home and farm in Tennessee, but the couple decided to sell them in January 2021 and went full nomad together with their two young kids. The family has been on the road since then. Their weapon of choice? A self-built Ram 5500 overlander motorhome aptly named "Macho."
CARS・
You Can Stay In A Texas Airbnb That's Actually A Converted Boxcar
Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse looks nothing like your typical Airbnb... because it's not! This vacation rental is a 111-year-old railroad boxcar that has been converted into a place for guests to stay while in Canyon, Texas. For just $175 a night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind accommodation that transports you back in time when boxcars roamed the railways across the United States (with a modern twist). Boxcars were invented in the 1830s to transport all sorts of popular North American items, such as grains, heavy machinery, and eventually, livestock, C.H. Robinson explains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
studyfinds.org
Average young adult finally takes car into shop — after 8th warning light
NEW YORK — Six in 10 Gen Zers and millennials have a complicated relationship — with their cars. A recent survey of 1,000 Gen Z (adults typically born between 1997 and 2012) and 1,000 millennial (those born between 1981 and 1996) car owners or lessees reveals that 59 percent are not sure whether they want to continue driving or replace their current vehicle.
CARS・
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0