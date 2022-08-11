Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse looks nothing like your typical Airbnb... because it's not! This vacation rental is a 111-year-old railroad boxcar that has been converted into a place for guests to stay while in Canyon, Texas. For just $175 a night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind accommodation that transports you back in time when boxcars roamed the railways across the United States (with a modern twist). Boxcars were invented in the 1830s to transport all sorts of popular North American items, such as grains, heavy machinery, and eventually, livestock, C.H. Robinson explains.

CANYON, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO