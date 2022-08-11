ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Traitor#Used Cars#The Dealership#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business
House Digest

You Can Stay In A Texas Airbnb That's Actually A Converted Boxcar

Wallace Ranch Boxcar Bunkhouse looks nothing like your typical Airbnb... because it's not! This vacation rental is a 111-year-old railroad boxcar that has been converted into a place for guests to stay while in Canyon, Texas. For just $175 a night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind accommodation that transports you back in time when boxcars roamed the railways across the United States (with a modern twist). Boxcars were invented in the 1830s to transport all sorts of popular North American items, such as grains, heavy machinery, and eventually, livestock, C.H. Robinson explains.
CANYON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cars
studyfinds.org

Average young adult finally takes car into shop — after 8th warning light

NEW YORK — Six in 10 Gen Zers and millennials have a complicated relationship — with their cars. A recent survey of 1,000 Gen Z (adults typically born between 1997 and 2012) and 1,000 millennial (those born between 1981 and 1996) car owners or lessees reveals that 59 percent are not sure whether they want to continue driving or replace their current vehicle.
CARS
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy