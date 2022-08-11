Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
An assailant sucker-punched a customer, so Hollywood restaurant owner took action
There wasn't much time to think.
‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH
Armie Hammer has found himself in some hot water. For, some of his alleged victims and family members are now speaking out against the actor in the new trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. The new trailer is just over three minutes long and the new series is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
"It Cost Him $800": Employees Are Sharing The Dumb, Unbelievable Things They've Had To Deal With At Work
Every company should have an "I dealt with an idiot" bonus, tbh.
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Influencer Stalked During Disney World Trip, Finds Man Waiting for Her in Hotel Lobby
A TikTok influencer is encouraging her followers to be cautious about sharing personal information while traveling after she was stalked during a trip to Disney World. TikTok user Adriane — who posts using the handle @drunkdistory — opened up about how sharing details about a trip last year put her in a potentially unsafe situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
Bride Outraged After Learning Family Made Secret Bets on How Long Her Marriage Will Last
A woman on Reddit is outraged after learning her family secretly placed bets on how long her marriage will last. She is now considering canceling her wedding ceremony entirely. "My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month, but I'm planning to cancel everything and have a...
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
Woman Tries to ‘Rehome’ Adopted Kids via Facebook, Says CPS ‘Cheated Her’ Out of Mixed-Race Children
A man on Reddit claims his ex is trying to unload her two adopted daughters on him during their divorce. In his post, the man detailed he has two children from a previous relationship, while his ex, Sally, has four biological children and two adopted daughters from her previous relationship.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0