Related
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
Now, There’s a Spotify Playlist For Your Dog In The Car
Long road trips are staple of life in West Texas. Let's face it, we're a long way from everywhere. If you have a dog, it is impossible to leave them home alone for as long as it takes to get to even Abilene or Eden for that matter. According to...
PETS・
‘Batgirl’ Directors Comment on Movie’s Cancelation: ‘We Are Shocked’
If you had any hope that this news about DC’s Batgirl movie being canceled late into production and never getting released on HBO Max wasn’t legit, it looks like it’s time to accept reality. The film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, posted a statement about the news on Instagram, and it doesn’t mince words or offer a ton of hope.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star in ‘Road House’ Remake
After first getting mentioned as a possibility last fall, it now looks official: The ’80s camp classic Road House is getting a remake, and it will star Jake Gyllenhaal in the role originally made famous by the late, great Patrick Swayze. The remake will be directed by Doug Liman, whose credits include The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow, Go, and Swingers.
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’
Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date
The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.
Disney World’s Woody Praised After Calling Jessie Over to Greet Young Black Fan: ‘We Ain’t Finna Get Canceled’
In a TikTok with over one million views that's been shared to other social media sites, namely, Twitter, a heartwarming moment was captured. Harold Colclough posted the sweet interaction between little Havyn and the character Jessie from Disney's Toy Story. "Woody [helped] make Havyn day!!! She got to get a...
‘Pac-Man’ Will Get His Own Live-Action Movie
Hollywood has adapted many video games to movies, but one of the most popular games of all time has eluded it until now: Pac-Man, the hugely popular arcade cabinet from the 1980s that launched a whole franchise of games about a cheerful little yellow dude (or sometimes his bow-wearing missus). At the games’ heyday in the ’80s, several attempts were made, but none ever got off the ground. There was a short-lived animated series, and then a second series in the 2010s, but that’s about it.
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH
Armie Hammer has found himself in some hot water. For, some of his alleged victims and family members are now speaking out against the actor in the new trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. The new trailer is just over three minutes long and the new series is...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
“Angel Shots” How Your Bartender Could Be Your Guardian Angel
It is not often that you think of a bartender as a lifesaver, let alone an angel. A new TikTok trend has given bartenders a tool in becoming a first responder of sorts. It is called the "angel shot". This is a codeword made up shot that someone who is...
