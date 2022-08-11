Read full article on original website
Cobban Bridge Replacement Project underway
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The more than a century-old Cobban Bridge sits on the Chippewa River in Chippewa County. In 2017, Chippewa County closed it due to safety concerns. After years of planning, a more modern multi-dollar structure is set to replace Cobban Bridge. “It’ll be a little...
Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Summer Safety Mini-Series: Water Safety
The Clark County Health Department is offering some summer safety tips. We are in the middle of the dog days of summer, so what a perfect opportunity to review a few simple yet very important summer safety tips to ensure we can continue enjoying the heat, all while maintaining our health & safety.
Friends of the Black River Looking for Volunteers for River Clean Up August 27th
The Clark County Chapter of the Friends of the Black River is partnering with the Jackson County Friends of the Black River for a river clean up. The Jackson County Friends of the Black River is looking for volunteers to help with the group’s annual river cleanup. The cleanup will be held Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers are asked to meet at Al Young Park in Black River Falls at 8 a.m. to be assigned a section of the river.
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Wisconsin Tourism Up Last Year
Wisconsin saw a total economic impact of $20.9 billion in 2021, which was 21% higher than 2020’s $17.3 billion. Last year, 1 in 21 jobs were supported by tourism with 169,000 tourism jobs, which was 7% higher than 2020’s 157,000 jobs. Wisconsin saw 102.3 million visitor trips to the state last year, which was 13% higher than 2020’s 90.7 million. Wisconsin collected $1.4 billion in state and local taxes last year, which was 19% higher than 2020’s $1.2 billion. For federal taxes, Wisconsin collected $1.2 billion, which was 14% higher than 2020’s $1 billion. Each Wisconsin household would need to pay $580 to maintain the current level of government services generated by tourism spending, which is 20% higher than 2020’s $485.
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
Black River Falls Man Charged With Church Damage
A Black River Falls man is facing charges after damaging a church. According to court records, on April 4th of this year, an officer responded to a Black River Falls Church. A glass window and glass door had been shattered over night. Video surveillance showed a person approaching the building and shattering the glass with a metal baseball bat. The individual was identified as 32-year-old Samuel Bush. The church and Black River Falls Police Officers had other encounters with Bush.
Farm Technology Days Collector Toy Update
The Executive Committee of Clark County Farm Technology Days has provided an update on the collector toy for this year’s show. Unfortunately, they have no new information to provide on the toy. Spec Cast is still waiting for the shipment, which is in a container at the Port of Los Angeles.
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas. Foster is accused of selling drugs containing a lethal dose of fentanyl to Jeremy Pittman. First responders found Pittman dead on December 31st, 2021...
Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend. In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
