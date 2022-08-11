Read full article on original website
Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge kicks off
GREENVILLE – The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird are bringing back the widly popular Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge. After a couple year hiatus, the contest is back and you could win weekly prizes from Hot Head Burritos or be entered into the drawing for the grand prize of a recliner from Francis Furniture, Greenville.
Fiely’s garden recognized
GREENVILLE – The Ladybug Garden Club honored Dave and Beth Fiely, of Lincoln Drive, Greenville, with their Garden of the Month award. The garden has beautiful water features, circle path for daycare and grandkids to ride their bikes, and fairy garden that her daycare and grandkids created. Other features...
Coffee with Commissioner Stegall
GREENVILLE — This month Commissioner Stegall’s “Coffee with the Commissioner” meeting will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at the A&B Coffee Company located at 4th and Broadway in Greenville. Commissioner Stegall will be there from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to answer questions and any concerns you may...
New GADC home has great benefits
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location). The GADC began helping area...
Pohlman named partner in law firm
ARCANUM – The Law Offices of Garbig, Schmidt & Pohlman, LLC are pleased to announce their new partner to the firm, Nicole L. Pohlman. She joins Phillip R. Garbig and Caroline R. Schmidt who have proudly led the firm together for over 20 years. Pohlman originally joined Garbig &...
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21
GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
