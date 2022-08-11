Read full article on original website
Tastefully Upgraded Bronco Selling At No Reserve On Bring a Trailer
This Bronco is a high-riding offroader with a ton to offer to any enthusiast with a love for rolling in the dirt. The Ford Bronco has long been regarded as the United States greatest offroader and dirt-track racer for any enthusiast with a passion for classics. Under the hood you could find some pretty good options ranging from big to small V8 engines. On top of that, the suspension systems also had a lot of aftermarket support and were easy to work on. Of course, this all combined to the perfect vehicle for Ford to brand as America’s most capable utility automobile. So what makes this particular one such a great example of how Ford was able to corner the market on offroading and SUV technology?
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
An Off-Roading Electric Motorcycle Like No Other!
When I first saw the EQUULEUS, I immediately equated it to the Batcycle from the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight movies. Perhaps it is the oversized tires or just the darkness of the motorcycle itself. Equuleus, in Latin, means "little horse" or foal. In either case, this motorcycle is a force to reckon with. Officially this is an Electric Mountain Patrol Motorcycle, and if it genuinely has to scale mountains, you better have one heck of a wheel (below).
Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community
This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
New Backwoods Camper Shell Adds a King Size Bed to Your 2-Door Jeep Wrangler
King size bed and Jeep Wrangler really aren’t two things we ever thought we’d say in the same sentence. However, the folks at Backwoods Camper Co. have cracked the code with this new camper shell. Made using lightweight fiberglass over a foam core, this bolt-on camper shell can transform a two-door Jeep Wrangler into a full overlanding rig. Excuse me while I pick up my jaw up off the floor.
New Jeep Wagoneer Destroyed After Delivery Truck Driver Misjudges Low Bridge
In a year where customers are already dealing with lengthy production delays and supply shortages that have stymied auto sales, the last thing you want to hear about is some freak event that has damaged your vehicle. Sadly, the Jeep Wagoneer you see here suffered a premature end to its life.
Shop Builds Luxury Single Cab, Short Bed Chevy Silverados Because GM Won’t
There’s a lot of cutting involved, but these shorty Silverado High Country clones are impressive. You'd be hard-pressed to find a new single cab, short bed truck hanging around a dealer lot these days. Ford and Chevy still make them, albeit in tiny numbers compared to crew cabs, but even then, they're all in basic work truck spec. For a lot of people, that's fine; others, however, want all the amenities of a high-trimmed Silverado in a shorty pickup. Hersa Motors in Hidalgo, Texas, builds custom rides that fit the bill exactly.
RideApart
Would You Buy This $50,000 Gold-Plated Electric Scooter?
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that friend who has everything, we definitely can’t promise you that this is it. What we can tell you for sure, however, is that Dubai-based Caviar Royal Gift is hoping that you’ll think this is it. What is it, exactly? They’re calling it the Minimotors Thunderball, and it appears to be an 18-karat gold-plated electric scooter.
RideApart
Wunderlich’s BMW F750 and 850 GS fairings come with extra storage
Space comes at a premium on motorcycles, and avid adventurers, daily riders, and cross-country tourers can never have enough on the bike. This time around, Wunderlich has a new product for the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. No, it’s not another set of...
1968 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Project Car Needs Just A Little Wrenching
The Olds 442 proves that it’s possible to be both legendary, and underrated, at the same time…. When Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac had the GTO, and Ford had the GT500, there was another muscle car challenger on the scene that didn’t get the recognition it deserved. The Oldsmobile 442 joined the party as its own model in 1968, and it had no problem kicking around the major players on the streets. With a big powertrain and killer looks, it’s curious as to why it wasn’t appreciated the same way as its challengers, but the current state of the market is showing a shift in the favor of this underdog muscle car.
Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska
A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover... A big part of being successful while on the hunt for barn finds is going to car shows and meeting fellow enthusiasts. After meeting Preston and his father Terry at a Fairbanks, Alaska car event a little over a week earlier, Barn Find Hunter Tom Cotter decided to pay the duo a visit. The father/son team have quite the collection of cars to show off, many of which are in original condition and have not been restored or tampered with.
Watch This Guy Make A 1967 Shelby GT500 Out Of Wood
When you’re a gearhead you’re often into all kinds of cars, from diecast models to cars made of wood. That’s what makes watching this woodworker craft a 1967 Shelby GT500, one of the most iconic classic muscle cars, so fascinating. It’s obviously a sped-up version of the work, but it sure gives you a taste of what creating a little car out of wood involves.
What Is a World Manufacturer Identifier and What Does It Have to Do With Your VIN
The VIN on your car can tell you a lot about the vehicle. One thing your VIN can tell you is the World Manufacturer Identifier. However, what is a World Manufacturer Identifier. The post What Is a World Manufacturer Identifier and What Does It Have to Do With Your VIN appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
RideApart
Polini Has A New Hi-Speed Variator Kit For The Yamaha XMAX 125
Polini, one of the premier brands in the scooter tuning scene, has a new variator kit for the Euro 5 Yamaha XMAX 125, promising increased acceleration for the little 125cc maxi scoot. Variator kits can be put on to improve the acceleration of bikes with continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), and...
RideApart
Get Ready For Benelli Week 2022 This September 12
Benelli’s celebrating this year, and the brand is organizing a program full of events that will also commemorate Jarno Saarinen, marking the 50th anniversary of his historic victories at the second Pesaro Mobili Grand Prix. Saarinen won on the backs of two Benelli models in two separate classes, the 350 and the 500 class back on August 20, 1972, which is a feat that the House of Leoncino still remembers to this day.
RideApart
Check Out Indian Motorcycle’s New Milestones Clothing Collection
America’s First motorcycle company introduced its new 2022 Milestones Clothing Collection which includes casual wear for both men and women. The new collection aims to celebrate Indian’s heritage by correlating each piece to an iconic element from the brand’s 121-year history. Expect premium quality and construction from these nine new pieces.
RideApart
Life With UBCO 2X2 ADV: Happy Trails
It’s hard not to get overly excited about the possibilities of a 2WD motorbike, isn’t it? Even if it’s a low-speed machine, the fact that the UBCO 2x2 ADV comes with both AWD and those great knobby tires is kind of exciting on its own. You can nearly feel the cautious optimism bubbling just underneath those words, can’t you?
