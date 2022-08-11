Read full article on original website
Rural libraries in Idaho get a helping hand to offer telehealth
Rural libraries in Idaho now have a new way to offer telehealth services to their communities. The collaboration between the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is using $500,000 in federal COVID relief money to buy telehealth equipment for libraries in remote corners of the state.
