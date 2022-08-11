Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Hamtramck man stabbed to death on Belle Isle, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man on Belle Isle, after the alleged killer turned himself in Friday night.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center. MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed...
fox2detroit.com
Recent cases spotlight low bonds for violent suspects committing more crime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The evening of the Lions preseason home opener, Detroit Police Chief James White was front and center in front of Ford Field along with other law enforcement officers on this Friday night. White spoke about the efforts to keep people safe amid a surge in crime....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
Detroit News
2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft
Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding man accused of pepper spraying gas station employee
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the man accused of pepper spraying an employee at a gas station. Police say the incident took place at 8031 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or...
Michigan man accused of hosting white supremacist "hate camp" on his property is sentenced to probation
A member of a white supremacist group will serve probation after he pleaded no contest to crimes including assessing whether vacant state properties in Michigan could be used for paramilitary training.
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through metro Detroit area
Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren.
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Detroit News
Man charged in Grand Blanc teen's death skipped out on sentencing in another case
The man charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting in July of a Grand Blanc teen failed to show up at his sentencing this year after keeping police at bay and barricading himself for hours in 2020, according to court records. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland was arrested Tuesday...
