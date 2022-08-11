ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
ClutchPoints

Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury

Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

After the two storied franchises had their fair share of scuffles during a joint practice yesterday, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Mile High City to go up against the Denver Broncos. It is that time to take an exclusive look at our NFL preseason odds series, where […] The post NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
