Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders calls out quality of NFL Hall of Fame: 'My head don't belong with some of these other heads'
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes he's on a different level, even among other Hall of Famers. Sanders criticized the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, saying he deserves to be in a higher tier than some players inducted into the Hall. Sanders made his case in a...
J.J. Watt feels like 'a wimp' after bathroom drama at home
J.J. Watt had an unwanted guest in his bathroom Saturday morning. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is ready to handle anything and everything on the field. What he wasn’t about to handle, touch or get near was the “baby rattlesnake” curled up in the corner of one of the bathrooms at his home.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury
Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers dealt Elijah Mitchell injury for preseason action, but there’s a catch
The San Francisco 49ers will be without their first-string running back in preseason action as Elijah Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury. But, fans don’t need to worry quite yet. Per Adam Schefter, he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 11th.
NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
After the two storied franchises had their fair share of scuffles during a joint practice yesterday, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Mile High City to go up against the Denver Broncos. It is that time to take an exclusive look at our NFL preseason odds series, where […] The post NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III Names "Key" To Chiefs Winning Super Bowl
For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Super Bowl or bust every year they take the field. But with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving the squad earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a tougher battle to a title this coming season. According to NFL analyst Robert Griffin...
'Cleveland against the world'? Browns' Joel Bitonio downplays road reaction to Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson faced boos and even some profane chants in his first Browns start in Jacksonville. Teammate Joel Bitonio downplayed its impact.
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
