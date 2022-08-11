Read full article on original website
Jack Dysert
5d ago
Told you he’s getting older and practicing hurts so this is probably he’s last year after he gets sacked a few times
5
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly 'Vanished' After Signing Big Contract In 2018
Jimmy Garoppolo signed a big contract with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018. What happened after is a big surprise. According to a report, Garoppolo "vanished" and hardly responded to texts or calls from his coaches and teammates. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-time thing, either. Garoppolo reportedly has a...
AthlonSports.com
2 Steelers Players Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers received awful injury news this Tuesday morning. Two of their players have suffered season-ending injuries. One is wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was projected to make the final 53-man roster. The other is safety Karl Joseph. Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury that is severe enough...
AthlonSports.com
Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction
NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
AthlonSports.com
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Stunning Retirement
On Monday morning, a veteran LSU quarterback decided to step away from football to retire. That quarterback is Myles Brennan, who was competing for the Tigers' starting quarterback role ahead of the 2022 season. LSU football has since released a statement to address Brennan's retirement. In it, Brian Kelly thanks...
AthlonSports.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Star Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Hamstring Injury
The San Francisco 49ers defense may not be at full strength when they begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday morning that one of his defensive stars is dealing with a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. That player is none other than...
Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence
Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine. It's been four days since head coach Todd...
AthlonSports.com
Video: Major Fight At Panthers, Patriots Joint Practice This Tuesday
Joint practices are sometimes a great idea; other times they're a disaster. The latter took place at the Panthers, Patriots joint practice this Tuesday when a "huge" fight broke out. A few players on opposing teams began shoving each other. Things escalated from there when punches were thrown. Coaches and...
ESPN
New England Patriots' Bill Belichick says splitting of playcalls for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge not rooted in competition
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After having assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split offensive playcalling duties in the team's preseason opener last week, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday that the decision wasn't based on a competition between them. "That doesn't have anything to do with it," he said.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
