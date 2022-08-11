Read full article on original website
Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Missouri marijuana legalization amendment find some detractors among cannabis advocates
There are some people who have been fighting for this kind of outcome that say the measure being put in front of voters is going about it the wrong way.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri
New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
4Star Politics: FBI raids Mar-a-Lago, marijuana fight in MO
4Star Politics: The FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid has the attention of Washington, D.C. as some in Missouri question the push to legalize marijuana.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO, and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow honor went...
Recreational marijuana will be on Nov. ballot. What to know
Voters will soon get to decide on whether or not to amend the Missouri Constitution —and deal with a whole lineup of marijuana-related laws, including legalizing its recreational usage. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved a petition that gets recreational-use marijuana on the Nov....
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
