Missouri State

Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri

New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
Recreational marijuana will be on Nov. ballot. What to know

Voters will soon get to decide on whether or not to amend the Missouri Constitution —and deal with a whole lineup of marijuana-related laws, including legalizing its recreational usage. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved a petition that gets recreational-use marijuana on the Nov....
